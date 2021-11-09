Trending Tags

This Majestic Yorkville Condo Is Fit For A Queen But You'll Need A Whopping $9.8M

Calling Prince (or Princess) Charming. 👑

This Majestic Yorkville Condo Is Fit For A Queen But You'll Need A Whopping $9.8M
Barry Cohen | RE/MAX

Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Well, this absolutely regal condo in Yorkville is currently on the market but it also comes at a price tag that is suited for a queen.

At $9.8 million, you can live in this palatial condo that sprawls 4,240 square feet and it is also nestled right inside of the luxurious Hazelton Hotel.

Barry Cohen | RE/MAX

This stunning home has truly unique wallpaper that one could surely expect to see in a stateside manor in the English countryside. Also, just look at that hardwood flooring (they're made of walnut, which just screams luxury.)

Barry Cohen | RE/MAX

There is plenty of room to entertain and with ten-foot ceilings, it will hardly ever feel cramped in your royal quarters.

Barry Cohen | RE/MAX

There are tons of floor-to-ceiling windows that give plenty of natural light all throughout your home, and the views are quite breathtaking, to boot.

Barry Cohen | RE/MAX

The dining room can definitely accommodate the best (and fanciest) dinner parties that you could ever dream of having. So, let them eat cake, right?

Barry Cohen | RE/MAX

The kitchen is finished with a double-wide gas stove and oven, and beautiful mint green marble-like tiling as its finishes.

If you're not a fan of the European-style finishings and features, the listing also shows what the condo could look like if you modernized it.

Yorkville Condo

Barry Cohen | RE/MAX

Price: $9,880,000

Address: 602 - 118 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON

Description: This three-bedroom and three-bathroom Yorkville condo will make you feel like you're just like Meghan Markle. The amenities are also incredible with access to a health club and spa, a two-storey infinity pool, and a screening room that can fit up to 26 people so you can host the ultimate movie nights.

View Here

