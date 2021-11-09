This Majestic Yorkville Condo Is Fit For A Queen But You'll Need A Whopping $9.8M
Calling Prince (or Princess) Charming. 👑
Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Well, this absolutely regal condo in Yorkville is currently on the market but it also comes at a price tag that is suited for a queen.
At $9.8 million, you can live in this palatial condo that sprawls 4,240 square feet and it is also nestled right inside of the luxurious Hazelton Hotel.
This stunning home has truly unique wallpaper that one could surely expect to see in a stateside manor in the English countryside. Also, just look at that hardwood flooring (they're made of walnut, which just screams luxury.)
There is plenty of room to entertain and with ten-foot ceilings, it will hardly ever feel cramped in your royal quarters.
There are tons of floor-to-ceiling windows that give plenty of natural light all throughout your home, and the views are quite breathtaking, to boot.
The dining room can definitely accommodate the best (and fanciest) dinner parties that you could ever dream of having. So, let them eat cake, right?
The kitchen is finished with a double-wide gas stove and oven, and beautiful mint green marble-like tiling as its finishes.
If you're not a fan of the European-style finishings and features, the listing also shows what the condo could look like if you modernized it.
Yorkville Condo
Price: $9,880,000
Address: 602 - 118 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON
Description: This three-bedroom and three-bathroom Yorkville condo will make you feel like you're just like Meghan Markle. The amenities are also incredible with access to a health club and spa, a two-storey infinity pool, and a screening room that can fit up to 26 people so you can host the ultimate movie nights.