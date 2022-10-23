This Small Town Near Toronto Is A Real-Life Stars Hollow & It's So Magical In The Fall
Cue the 'Gilmore Girls' theme song.
If you've ever dreamed of spending the autumn season like a Gilmore Girl, here's your chance. This small town near Toronto is a real-life Stars Hollow, so gab a cup of coffee and get ready to live like Lorelai.
Unionville is a charming village located in the Markham area. The historic spot was founded in 1794 and is like taking a trip back in time.
The town has major Gilmore Girls vibes, and for good reason. It actually served as Stars Hollow during the pilot episode of the series. You can go on a Gilmore Girls Tour around the town and discover spots from the show like Luke's Diner, the Town Gazebo, Taylor's Olde Fashioned Soda Shoppe.
While these locations may not look exactly like they did in the show, fans will be able to recognize similarities.
Aside from the tour, you can shop at local boutiques, explore leaf-covered trails, and more. The Old Firehall Confectionary is a delicious spot to grab some treats, and Next Door Restaurant lets you dine with water views.
While this village is beautiful year-round, it gets extra cozy during the fall, and you can snap some Insta-worthy photos with the historic buildings and bright foliage as a backdrop.
On October 30, the town is hosting a Halloween on Main event where you can enjoy music, face painting, and more.
If you want to spend a day like the main character, then this small town is a good place for a fall trip.
Unionville
Address: Unionville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Spend a day like you're in Stars Hollow at this charming town.
