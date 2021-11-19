Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

This Toronto Street Has The Speediest Drivers & So Many Tickets Have Been Handed Out

It's not the first time this street gave out the most tickets in a month.

This Toronto Street Has The Speediest Drivers & So Many Tickets Have Been Handed Out
John Tolkovski | Dreamstime, Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

If you have a bit of a lead foot when you drive, you may want to reconsider speeding down this Toronto street before you do.

According to the City, Victoria Park Avenue near Tiago Avenue issued the most speeding tickets by automated speed cameras in September.

From the start to the end of the month, the City doled out over 21,000 tickets to drivers with 2,664 of them given out in this one area alone. Back in July, this same spot gave out 2,645 automated speeding tickets to drivers racing down this street.

September saw 926 repeat offenders with two of them getting hit with five tickets for zooming on Bamburgh Circle and Military Trail in Scarborough.

City officials say that a reason more tickets were issued in September than over the summer months is likely due to more traffic spreading across the 6ix as a result of students coming back to school. While the grand total of tickets over the summer exceeded 36,000, July and August gave out fewer tickets per month compared to September.

The 50 automated speed enforcement devices have recently rotated to a new set of locations this fall so that it deters speeders to fly down these areas that have safety concerns as well as raising awareness for when to slow the heck down.

All of the ASE devices are put in areas near schools and are chosen based on data that demonstrate a higher chance of crashes between drivers and speeding.

The City recently revealed that the zoomiest drivers are often spotted at Sheppard Avenue East just west of Don Mills Road, where over 20,000 tickets were handed out at this intersection throughout 2021.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

York Police Charged 25 People With Stunt Driving This Weekend & One Guy Got Singled Out

The dude was going way too fast.

York Regional Police

York Regional Police charged 25 drivers with stunt driving and racing over the weekend — and as a result, their vehicles were impounded and at least one person had their license suspended.

According to YRP, these reckless motorists were charged across various roads in York Region between Friday, November 5 and Sunday, November 7.

Keep Reading Show less

Highway 400 In Ontario Just Got New HOV Lanes & Here Are The Rules (VIDEO)

Anyone want to carpool?

Raymond Gregory | Dreamstime, Joseph Khoury | Dreamstime

Next time you're carpooling in Ontario, you might notice the lanes look a little different.

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation announced on October 7 that "newly opened southbound HOV lanes on Highway 400 in Vaughan have a new design, including a transfer lane to help with merging."

Keep Reading Show less

The QEW Is Shutdown After A Truck Caught On Fire Early This Morning (PHOTOS)

You can expect delays this morning.

@OPP_HSD | Twitter, @OPP_HSD | Twitter

If you were looking to take the QEW in Burlington this morning, you may want to re-think your route.

A truck loaded with batteries caught on fire early this morning and was reported by the OPP's Highway Safety Division at 3:37 a.m. to have caused road closures.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Man Was So Bad At Driving He Was Stopped By Police Twice In 30 Mins (VIDEO)

Police drove him home.

YRP | Twitter

An Ontario driver is facing a slew of charges after being caught driving illegally twice within the same hour.

According to York Regional Police, officers initially stopped a vehicle travelling 115 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone on August 5 near Leslie Street and 19th Avenue in Richmond Hill.

Keep Reading Show less