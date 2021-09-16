Toronto's Homeless Community & Encampment Supporters Protest Charges Laid By TPS
Police arrested three people today.
This morning, the Encampment Support Network Toronto (ESNTO) held a press conference outside Mayor John Tory's condo in support of "the 50+ encampment residents & defenders ticketed/charged for standing up against the City's brutal evictions," they said on Twitter.
On September 14, ESNTO informed their followers on Twitter to come down to Mayor Tory's condo on the morning of September 16. According to a news release issued on September 16, Toronto Police arrested three people today, and eight more are wanted for the protests against the clearing of the homeless encampment at Lamport Stadium back in July.
Following the City of Toronto's trespassing notices on June 12, TPS moved to clear the encampments at Lamport Stadium Park on July 21, where violent clashes between police and protestors ensued. More than two dozen people were arrested that day.
"Crowds of protesters gathered at the closed park to interfere with the City's efforts and to confront police," police officials wrote in the September 16 release. "Repeated efforts were made to engage with people and inform them that a Trespass to Property notice had been previously served by the city and they were required to leave."
"These efforts were largely ignored and the crowds became confrontational and hostile. As a last resort, officers carried out enforcement," police continued.
Police allege that on July 21, a large crowd gathered in front of the 14th Division where they became hostile and threw objects (including soup cans) at officers.
ESNTO tweeted that their first speaker for today's press conference, Skyler Williams, was "grabbed by two plainclothes officers and shoved into an unmarked vehicle which sped away to an unknown location." In their release, TPS confirmed that Williams was arrested and will be charged with failure to comply with recognizance.