Toronto Is Under A Fog Advisory & It Could Reduce Visibility To Zero In Some Spots
Don't panic you're not in a Stephen King book.
Thanks to a dense fog drifting in overnight, Ontario drivers were forced to wade their way through an unusually spooking morning commute on Wednesday.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), Tuesday's "sneaky" snowfall left an abundance of moisture lingering into the early hours of Wednesday morning, which collided with milder air creating a "moist temperature inversion."
As a result, a dangerously dense fog was created, ensuring that the province's latest saga of travel woes continues into mid-week.
"In this instance, we're talking about advection fog. Now, remember that thin blanket of snowfall we had yesterday that provides some moisture and cooler conditions at the surface," Nadine Powell, TWN meteorologist, reports.
"Widespread fog is occurring. Areas of dense fog with near-zero visibility are likely," Environment Canada warns. "With temperatures near or just below the freezing mark, the fog may deposit ice on untreated surfaces. Some roads and sidewalks will become slippery as a result."
On the bright side, the horror-movie-like conditions disappeared mainly by late morning, and their arrival could be a sign for milder temperatures to come.
In fact, some parts of southern Ontario could hit the 20 C mark by Thursday. In addition, the arrival of warm air could bring daytime highs up to three times hotter than seasonal for this time of year.
What's even better is that northern communities such as North Bay and Barrie will reach up to 6 C and 15 C, respectively, which means residents could experience their warmest St. Patrick's Day in 10 years.
Not too shabby.