You Can Get Free Menstrual Products In Public Washrooms In Mississauga & It's About Time
"No one should experience period poverty."
Free menstrual products will soon be available in a bunch of public washrooms in Mississauga.
On Tuesday, the City of Mississauga released a statement stating that "free menstrual products are now available in City of Mississauga operated facilities in at least one universal and/or female washroom."
The free period products can be found at various City of Mississauga-operated facilities, and Mayor Bonnie Crombie is "so proud," she said.
"No one should experience period poverty, regardless of their age or income. We are committed to removing these barriers, and providing free and easy access to those who need these supplies is the first step. I want to thank our community partners who have been crucial in making this happen," Crombie added.
For now, the dispensers can be found in:
- Recreation facilities including community centres, golf courses and arenas
- Libraries
- Park washrooms in select locations
- Culture facilities, including Meadowvale Theatre, Small Arms Inspection Building, Bradley Museum, Benares Historic House, Living Arts Centre and Mississauga Celebration Square
- Paramount Fine Foods Centre
- Mississauga Civic Centre (City Hall)
- City Centre Transit Terminal (CCTT)
- Ontario Court of Justice.
This isn't the first time the province has approved a motion like this. Free period products can already be found in public washrooms in Brampton, Toronto, London, St. Catharines, Guelph and Kitchener.
"Cities across Canada and around the world are providing free menstrual hygiene products in public washrooms in an effort to provide welcoming and inclusive public spaces," a City of Mississauga report reads.
Some of the reasons for implementing menstrual product dispensers are convenience, equity, and poverty reduction, the report added.
Additionally, the government of Ontario announced that schools across the province would also have access to free menstrual hygiene products in partnership with Shoppers Drug Mart.
"As a City, we're here for you. We're focused on establishing facilities that remain accessible for everyone. Offering basic essential items, like period products, are just as important as toilet paper and paper towels," said Jodi Robillos, Commissioner, Community Services.
By the end of October, all the dispensers currently planned for Mississauga will be installed and maintained as part of regular cleaning schedules.