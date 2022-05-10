You Won't Find The 'Most Popular' Jamaican Patties At TTC Stations Anymore & Here's Why
Toronto will have to do without the patties for "at least a few months."
Some TTC riders in Toronto may have to go without when it comes to their favourite subway snack — Fahmee Bakery's Jamaican patties.
The bakery's well-loved patties won't be stocked at TTC subway stations or in shops for "at least a few months" because of a devastating fire that took out the bakery's Scarborough location.
Fahmee Bakery announced the sad news in an Instagram post recently: "As some of you have heard, we have lost our beloved Scarborough location to a fire yesterday night. By the grace of God, the fire erupted while the store was empty, and all our staff is safe and accounted for."
"It seems for now though, that it will be at least a few months before the [city's] most popular beef patty will be back at your favourite food shops and subway stations."
In their statement, Fahmee Bakery says the shop will be closed "indefinitely for the time being" as they "assess the damage" and create a plan on the best way to move forward.
The bakery posted images of the fire, which appear to show the extreme damage the shop faced.
Fans of the bakery flooded the comments section to show their support, with one user writing, "Nooooooooooooo!!!!! We're so sorry, but glad everyone is safe! We will impatiently await more patties…until then, sending best wishes for a triumphant comeback!!💪♥️"
Local DJ and producer Skratch Bastid commented on the post, "Best of luck on the rebuild. You are appreciated."
Other commenters even urged the bakery to start a GoFundMe page, with one user commenting, "Please start a go fund me you have no idea how much time and money being able to eat your beef patties saved me back in my youth."
