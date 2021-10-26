Toronto's New Christmas Bar Is Like A Mini Vacay With Bali Vibes & Tropical Mulled Wine
You can sip festive cocktails in a "Bali wonderland."
You can spend the holidays like you're in the tropics by visiting this new festive bar in Toronto. Little Sister is hosting a Java Jingle Holiday Hangout, and it's like stepping into a "Bali wonderland."
The event will open late November and run until New Year's Eve, and the entire upstairs bar and dining area will be transformed into a tropical oasis with a festive twist.
You can sip a variety of Christmassy cocktails such as the "Don't get Scrooged Again," Indonesian-inspired eggnog, and tropical mulled wine.
There will also be Dutch-Indonesian food to enjoy alongside your drinks.
Reservations are recommended, and festive outfits are encouraged (the staff will be wearing their's!).
Java Jingle
Price: 💸💸
When: Late November - New Year's Eve
Address: 102 Portland St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Celebrate the season like you're on vacation at this festive spot with tropical vibes.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.