A Trash Collector Rescued A Slug Which Had Changed Colour In A Blue Raspberry Liquor Bottle

"I definitely had a moment of confusion."

North Calder Heritage Restoration | Facebook

Trash pickers were horrified after they rescued a slug from a bottle of liquor — only to find that the slug had absorbed all the blue-coloured flavourings from the liquid.

Haley Gorman, organizer of the Scottish-based North Calder Heritage Centre, and other volunteers were out collecting trash when she stumbled across the bottle.

She told Narcity Canada: "When I picked up the bottle, the liquid in it was clear and I assumed it had gathered rain water. I didn't see the slug at first. I poured it out to collect and he flopped out onto the gravel path. It looked like a gummy worm! I definitely had a moment of confusion as my brain tried to work out what I was looking at."

Gorman said she quickly established that the blue raspberry flavouring had been absorbed by the slug, which was still alive following its unusual adventure.

She added: "I called over my volunteers quickly and they were pretty confused so I shouted 'you have to see this!'"

World leaders met in Scotland over the last couple of weeks during the COP26 climate change summit and the organizers of North Calder Heritage Restoration said this picture summarizes "Scotland's crisis."

