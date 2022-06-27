Trudeau & Boris Johnson Had The Most Awkward Conversation About Who Has A Bigger Private Plane
The duo were filmed chatting during the G-7 summit in Germany.
Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson kicked off their G-7 summit with a very awkward conversation about who has the biggest private plane.
On Sunday — the first day of the 2022 G-7 conference in Germany — the two leaders caught up ahead of a meeting.
The Guardian reports that both had recently caught long-haul overnight flights from Rwanda, where a Commonwealth summit had taken place just days earlier.
The duo acknowledged the long journey as they greeted each other and sat down before going on to have a very awkward conversation about the size of their private jets.
“I saw Canada Force One – it’s a big plane,” Johnson said in reference to the Canadian PM's official aircraft, known as CC-15001 or Can Force One.
"It's not quite as big as yours," Trudeau quickly responded, which prompted Johnson to insist, "No, ours is very, very modest."
That wasn't the end of it, though, as Trudeau then seemed to feel obliged to tell the reporters in the room, "We both have very small planes."
Johnson closed the awkwardly thorny conversation by thanking those in the room and doing his signature gesture — a double thumbs-up.
In case you were wondering which plane is actually bigger, well, they're pretty similar.
Trudeau's plane is an Airbus CC-150 Polaris, which is 47 metres in size and two metres longer than Johnson's version.
On this occasion, the British PM travelled in a smaller 45-metre chartered jet painted in union flag colours.
However, his usual plane is a Voyager, which The Guardian says is based on the long-haul Airbus A330. This vehicle is almost 60 metres long, which is, in fact, bigger than Trudeau's.
Johnson was without his usual jet for the summit because the royal family, who were also at the Commonwealth summit last week, were using it.
The weird plane chat isn't the only awkward conversation to come out of the G-7 summit so far.
The same day, Trudeau, Johnson and other world leaders had a conversation about taking off their clothes for a photo, in order to appear tough to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Eek!