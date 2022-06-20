Vaccine Mandates Have Ended For Federal Employees & Here's What It Means For Workers
The feds say unvaxxed employees should be able to "resume their duties as seamlessly as possible."
Canada's federal vaccine mandates for both travel and government employees have officially come to an end.
This means effective June 20, the majority of people who work for the government and have been on unpaid leave due to their vaccination status are able to return to work.
According to officials, the main sectors affected by the rule change are federally-regulated transportation industries, the RCMP and the public service.
\u201cUpdate: Vaccination requirements for domestic and outbound travel on planes and trains, federally-regulated transportation sectors, and federal government employees will be suspended as of Monday, June 20th.\u201d— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1655245705
The change will also impact those working for crown corporations and supplier personnel who access workplaces run by the feds.
Workers who were previously non-compliant with vaccine mandates and were put on unpaid leave are now able to liaise with their workplace to figure out a back-to-work plan.
"The government and other employers will ensure that these employees can resume their duties as seamlessly as possible," a notice reads.
As of June 20, the government is also halting proposed regulations that would have required all federally-regulated workplaces to have a vaccine mandate in place.
While these changes might look like the beginning of the end of vaccine mandates in Canada, officials are quick to point out that they could also be temporary.
In a public statement, the Government of Canada said it "will not hesitate to make adjustments based on the latest public health advice and science."
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos also suggested that this fall could harken a return of mandates, depending on the COVID-19 situation.
"We don’t know what we may or may not face come autumn, but we know that we must remain prudent," he said.
And, while these vaccine requirements have been lifted for federal workers and Canadian travellers, unvaccinated people looking to take an international trip may still run into obstacles. That's because full vaccination against COVID-19 is still required for travel to many countries, including the United States.
International travellers coming into Canada must continue to follow all public health requirements, including proof of full vaccination.
