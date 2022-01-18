An Entire Lakefront Resort Is For Sale In BC & You Can Take Over The Business

While in some places you can find multiple property listings for under $99,999, in other places (even places that typically have a less expensive market) all you can find is a plot of land.
If you're lucky enough to have six figures to spend on a home, here's the type of property you could get in each market based on active listings.
P.E.I.
Charlie Schurman | RE/MAX
Price: $75,000
Address: 311 Launching Rd., Cardigan, PEI
Description: If you're looking to break ground on your own, this 75-acre plot is yours to do whatever you want with. You can build a luxury home, a cute cabin, or anything you have your heart set on.
Just remember you'll need to put some money aside to, well, build!
Nova Scotia
Deanna Parks | Century 21
Price: $62,500
Address: 831 Moser River North Rd., Moser River, NS
Description: This surprisingly affordable one-bed, one-bath, 775-square-foot property has a gorgeous yard that backs onto nature trails for the adventurous types. It's a nice, quiet area off the beaten track, so your privacy will always be respected.
New Brunswick
Ted de Winter | RE/MAX
Price: $84,900
Address: 138 Magnolia Ave., Sussex, NB
Description: This one-bed, one-and-a-half-bathroom house boasts 578 square feet, which is ideal for those either getting started on their first home or settling down into retirement.
It has a new wood-burning stove with an added flue between the living room and kitchen that disperses the heat nice and evenly. Cozy!
Newfoundland & Labrador
Jacqueline Mews | RE/MAX
Price: $72,000
Address: 15 Eltero Park, Bishop's Falls, NL
Description: If you're looking for something a bit smaller that has tons of modern perks, this might be the spot for you. Over the past few years, it's had a bathroom renovation, new windows and brand new appliances.
Quebec
Raynald Demers | Century 21
Price: $99,500
Address: 105 Rue de la Tourbe #306, Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges, QC
Description: With stunning views of Mont Sainte-Anne, this studio apartment gives you a reason to want to open your blinds every day. It has convenient in-building laundry and a cozy fireplace to snuggle up in front of.
Perhaps the best part is that it could be yours for less than $100,000.
Ontario
Nathan Hogan | Century 21
Price: $98,500
Address: 804 McMillan St., Thunder Bay, ON
Description: It's hard to find a place for under $100K in Ontario, but if you're willing to put in a little TLC, this could be the spot for you. It has a fenced-in yard, which is great for kids or pets to run around in, and has hardwood flooring for easy cleanup.
Manitoba
Linda Van den Broek | RE/MAX
Price: $96,000
Address: 1-445 Marion St., Winnipeg, MB
Description: This one-bed, one-bathroom condo might just be the perfect new home for you and your fur baby since it's pet-friendly. Grocery stores and parks are only a few short minutes away by foot. It's not too expensive, either!
Saskatchewan
Jocelyn Pryhitka | RE/MAX
Price: $100,000
Address: 537 Fifth St. N.E., Ituna, SK
Description: This three-bed, two-bathroom house is big enough to ensure your family members won't all be on top of each other. There's also a large porch to be enjoyed during warmer weather and a sizeable backyard to enjoy during the summer months.
Alberta
Debbie Mitzner | RE/MAX
Price: $65,000
Address: 20-6724 17 Ave. S.E., Calgary, AB
Description: This sweet little property lists itself as "expansive not expensive." It's close to transit, has a fenced-in backyard, and is located in a quiet area of Calgary so you can have some peace.
B.C.
Deb Trand | RE/MAX
Price: $69,000
Address: 4559 Timberline Cres, #626d, Fernie, BC
Description: Lastly, this two-bed, two-bathroom townhouse looks all kinds of snuggly. It also has really cool facilities, like an outdoor heated pool, hot tubs, a fitness centre, a sauna and a spa.
This is actually a quarter share ownership deal, which means you'll only have the home for around 13 weeks each year. It is a ridiculous market in B.C., after all!
