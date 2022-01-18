Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canadian housing market

An Entire Lakefront Resort Is For Sale In BC & You Can Take Over The Business

Time for a career change?

Vancouver Editor
An Entire Lakefront Resort Is For Sale In BC & You Can Take Over The Business
Landquest Realty Corp.

This entire resort in B.C. is for sale, and it's a business ready for you to take over.

If you've been thinking about a career change, now might be just the time to take the leap. Why not get a new home while you're at it, and live on this stunning lakefront resort?

The listing says that the resort has a total of 10 cabins and 30 RV sites, and it looks like the perfect place to relax.

Called The White Moose Resort, it has been with the same owners since the '80s. The next owner, though, could be you.

Landquest Realty Corp.

The property itself is huge, spanning over 21 acres. Imagine looking out on this lake every day, or going for a dip in the summer!

Landquest Realty Corp.

The cabins on the lake each have a small wharf, so your future guests can enjoy the water.

Landquest Realty Corp.

The cabins look super cozy, with a rustic feel to them.

Landquest Realty Corp.

There's also a cute little office store, where you can sell all of the essentials people might need. It's a great way to make a little extra money while running your business.

Landquest Realty Corp.

The listing says that each cabin's roof was replaced recently, so you don't have to worry about doing a bunch of renovations.

There's also a separate mobile home for the owner to live in, with two bedrooms and a big deck outside.

Landquest Realty Corp.

The lake is great for fishing, boating, and kayaking so you and your guests would be entertained all summer long.

In the winter you can snowshoe, cross-country ski, snowmobile and even go ice fishing!

From Your Site Articles
canadian housing market

Here's What Type Of Home You Can Buy For $100K Or Less In Each Canadian Province

Some actually cost way less than $100,000!

Deanna Parks | Century 21

The cost of buying a home in Canada is no joke and the prices you see online can sometimes be enough to make you close your internet browser immediately.

So, what can $100,000 actually get you in Canada? Well, the short answer is that it all depends on where you live!

Keep Reading Show less
canadian housing market

You Can Buy This Cottage In BC With A Private Beach & It’s Cheaper Than A Vancouver Condo

Stunning lake views included!

LandQuest Realty Corp.

This cottage in B.C. has its very own private beach and it is still cheaper than a Vancouver condo.

No surprise here, Vancouver real estate is on the pricey side, while other parts of B.C. seem to be much more affordable — including this gorgeous lakeside cottage. Here you can sip, relax by a fire, and enjoy the views.

Keep Reading Show less
canadian housing market

Rent Actually Went Down In These Canadian Cities & You Might Want To Pack Your Bags ASAP

Prices have gone up in other places, though. 😬

Denis Pepin | Dreamstime, Stan Jones | Dreamstime

If the monthly cost of your rent is starting to take a toll on your wallet, it might be time to take a look at some of the cities in Canada where rent actually went down.

According to the January 2022 Canadian Rent Report by Zumper, there were a few spots where rent for a one-bedroom didn't see an increase from November to December.

Keep Reading Show less
canadian housing market

This Huge Farm In BC Is For Sale & It's Still Cheaper Than The Average Condo In Vancouver

It might be time to escape the city! 🧑🌾

LandQuest Realty Corp.

This farmhouse in B.C. has 157 acres and is still cheaper than the average condo in Vancouver.

You can literally escape the city with the fairytale farmland, which is still just a drive away from Burns Lake, B.C.

Keep Reading Show less