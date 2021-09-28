Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Feeding Wildlife In Vancouver Parks Is A Big No-No & You Could Now Face A $500 Fine

No more tasty treats for your neighbourhood raccoon! 🦝

Feeding Wildlife In Vancouver Parks Is A Big No-No & You Could Now Face A $500 Fine
Max Harlynking | Unsplash, Quentin Bounias | Unsplash

The Vancouver Park Board met on Monday night and voted in favour of a proposed bylaw amendment, implementing a hefty fine of $500 for feeding urban wildlife.

After a sharp increase in coyote attacks these past months, leading to the temporary closure of Stanley Park, the community has been urged to resist feeding animals (no matter how cute) to reduce food in parks that could attract animals.

Officially though, "while the BC Wildlife Act includes provisions against feeding 'dangerous wildlife', provincial enforcement resources are stretched, and the restrictions do not extend to other urban wildlife," reads a report summary provided to the board.

The new amendment would prevent visitors from feeding all wildlife, from birds and raccoons to more dangerous wildlife like coyotes. It also extends the by-law to include indirect feeding, such as leaving food out to attract animals.

The report reads that "The Stanley Park Ecology Society, City of Vancouver, Park Board, and Provincial Conservation Officers Service receive ongoing reports of wildlife feeding in parks, including hand feeding and depositing large amounts of domestic animal or human food on the ground with the intention of feeding wildlife."

It adds that in some observed cases, the behaviour seems to be "for the purpose of taking close-up wildlife photographs."

As tempted as we might be to get that cute photo for Instagram, it's actually harming the animals directly as well as attracting danger.

"Human feeding of wildlife interferes with normal foraging, hunting, and population numbers. It is physically unhealthy for animals, and encourages food-conditioning that can lead to aggressive behavior," the report explains.

After a unanimous vote, the board now plans to meet again next week to discuss enforcement options.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

These Hacks For Fighting Off Wasps Are Absolute Game Changers For Your Late Summer BBQ

They're the scourge of the summer! 🐝

Pierre Aden | Dreamstime

Going outside right now isn't just bad because of the extreme heat — late summer is also peak wasp season, according to Reuters.

The good news is that there are ways to get rid of wasps and stop those pointy menaces from spoiling your barbecues, picnics and patio dinners, and none of them involve flailing around an electric bug zapper.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Things That Totally Surprised Me When I Moved To Canada From The UK

Milk comes in ... BAGS?! 😅

Helena Hanson | Narcity, Helena Hanson | Narcity

Back in 2019, my boyfriend and I decided to pack our bags and move to Canada. After growing up in the U.K., then living in Australia for a number of years, we were ready to test out a colder climate.

Although we were prepared for snow and hoping (naively) for any sort of bear encounter, we arrived ready to be surprised — and we were.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Get Boozy In 22 Vancouver Parks All Summer Long As Of Next Week

Perfect for the beating the summer heat. 🌞

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

If you're looking for a way to beat the heat in B.C. this month, parks in Vancouver are now offering a boozy alternative to staying cool with water.

The City of Vancouver is starting a pilot project that allows the use of alcohol in certain parts of 22 of Vancouver's most popular parks, beginning on July 12 and ending on October 11.

Keep Reading Show less