The Barge Stuck On Vancouver's Seawall Now Has Its Own Twitter Account & We're Crying

This barge has some major attitude.

Mark Teasdale | Flickr

The unmoored barge that crashed into Sunset Beach is now Vancouver famous and it even has its own Twitter account.

The account was started shortly after the barge crashed into the seawall, due to the extreme weather the province has been facing.

The Canadian Coast Guard told Narcity in an email that they are working with Transport Canada, the City of Vancouver, and Port of Vancouver, to monitor the situation. They confirmed that the barge was carrying woodchips and it is now empty.

The bio of the parody account says, "I will not be controlled. Free-spirited barge."

It's super sassy and full of puns.

It has quite a personality.

After a tugboat failed an attempt to move the barge, it didn't hold back.

It seems like it's on a bit of a power trip.

It definitely has an attitude.

Reading through its tweets is pretty entertaining. It even has a love life.

Even when it disappears, it won't be soon forgotten.

This is one of the many lasting effects of the serious storm B.C. faced this week.

There are ongoing evacuation orders and flooding. One woman has died after a mudslide on Highway 99, and all roads out of Vancouver were closed.

In Abbotsford, people were forced to leave their homes to stay safe, and in many cases, this meant leaving behind their livestock.

The province of B.C. is considering entering into a state of emergency due to the ongoing events resulting from the historic storm.

