Vancouver’s Forecast Predicts A Buttload Of Rain This Weekend & Here’s When It’ll Be Wettest
You might want to stay inside! ☂️
The weather this weekend is looking all kinds of wet and soggy, according to Vancouver's forecast.
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver and other locations stating that the areas could receive anywhere from 50-80 millimetres of precipitation.
Plan ahead: A potent fall-like system has prompted rainfall warnings across B.C.'s South Coast, with the heaviest r… https://t.co/jGaKciO7kk— The Weather Network (@The Weather Network) 1631885400.0
The stormy weather is going to start in the morning of Friday, September 17, with about 3-5 millimetres of rain per hour, according to The Weather Network. It's going to pick up in intensity later in the afternoon, with rainfall coming in at 3-8 millimetres per hour, and then at 5-10 millimetres per hour in the evening and overnight.
Saturday, September 18, is the day you'll likely want to take cover. There will be bursts of heavy showers and a risk of thunderstorms, with rain coming down fast and furiously at 10-20 millimetres per hour.
Thankfully, it might not be raining cats and dogs all weekend. Environment Canada is calling for a 60% chance of showers on Sunday, September 19, and we'll take those odds!