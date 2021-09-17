Trending Tags

Vancouver’s Forecast Predicts A Buttload Of Rain This Weekend & Here’s When It’ll Be Wettest

You might want to stay inside! ☂️

Martinmark | Dreamstime

The weather this weekend is looking all kinds of wet and soggy, according to Vancouver's forecast.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver and other locations stating that the areas could receive anywhere from 50-80 millimetres of precipitation.

The stormy weather is going to start in the morning of Friday, September 17, with about 3-5 millimetres of rain per hour, according to The Weather Network. It's going to pick up in intensity later in the afternoon, with rainfall coming in at 3-8 millimetres per hour, and then at 5-10 millimetres per hour in the evening and overnight.

Saturday, September 18, is the day you'll likely want to take cover. There will be bursts of heavy showers and a risk of thunderstorms, with rain coming down fast and furiously at 10-20 millimetres per hour.

Thankfully, it might not be raining cats and dogs all weekend. Environment Canada is calling for a 60% chance of showers on Sunday, September 19, and we'll take those odds!

