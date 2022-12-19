6 Things The UK Gets Wrong About Winter & What We Can Learn From Canada To Get It Right
Canadians just know how to knuckle down and ride it out. 🇨🇦
Picture this: It's very dark, very damp, very cold and what's worse, you probably can't afford to put your heating on – welcome to the U.K.
I've lived in the U.K. for most of my life, with multi-year spells in both Canada and Australia, and there's one thing I've recently become sure of … the U.K. cannot cope with winter.
Now, our weather is not the coldest, nor the most prone to blizzards or snow, and it's not even among the darkest, with around seven hours of daylight on even our shortest days.
So, why is it just so miserable? Well, as hardy as we consider ourselves to be as Brits, I'm just not sure we have the right attitude when it comes to winter.
From slim pickings when it comes to cold-weather activities, to below-standard winter clothing, here's where I think Britain is going wrong during the chilly season and what we can learn from Canada to start getting it right.
Winter clothing
During my first winter in Canada, it became clear to me that Canadians will (sensibly) put substance before style when it comes to cold-weather clothing.
I'm talking clunky boots, ear muffs, unsightly-but-practical snow pants, thermals and anything else that will keep you warm but make you look a little like the Michelin Man.
Brits, on the other hand, I think are a little more design conscious, regardless of the weather conditions they're facing.
Rather than opt for sturdy, slip-resistant boots and waterproof, temperature-safe coats, the British will often choose wool-blend Zara jackets, leather, heeled booties with patterned tights, and merino wool berets that have all of the elegance of Paris, but all of the warmth of the Arctic.
Yes, we're all looking dapper as heck. But, we're so, so cold. All of the time.
I think if we could, collectively, agree to dress a little more "Canada" during the coldest winter months, we could actually be a little happier – and a whole lot warmer.
Public transit
Although we don't get Canada-levels of snow each winter in the U.K., you can reliably expect chaotic winter conditions at some point every year.
What's more chaotic, though, is the absolute standstill the country comes to every time there is a little bit of snow in any of England's major cities.
Despite it happening near-enough every year, a smattering of snow will almost always result in travel pandemonium in Britain – with the railway network slowing to a standstill, buses remaining in their depots and employees across the country phoning in to say they're just not going to make it to work.
In Canada, I was stunned by the comparative efficiency of snow ploughs and the workers who keep the tracks and roads clear.
The preparedness of drivers also struck a chord. Driveway snowed in? Not an issue. Windows frosty? Don't worry. Car doors frozen shut? No problem. Ice on the roads? We've got tires for that!
In the U.K., the smallest of blizzards will reduce even the most competent driver to tears.
What's more, a frosty night will almost guarantee that the whole office is late for work as they struggle to defrost their vehicle before 9:00 a.m.
Winter tires
I don't know anybody in the U.K. who has winter tires for their vehicle.
In fact, when I first moved to Canada, I thought people saying it was "almost time to put the winter tires on" was a charming turn of phrase that meant winter was just around the corner.
Winter tires are not mandatory in Britain and, probably, the weather doesn't warrant the expense or effort of making them compulsory.
However, I think many U.K. road-users would benefit from at least considering switching their tires during the harshest months – even if only to ensure they can leave the house after an unexpected storm.
Winter accessories
Winter tires are not the only seasonal essential you'll find in Canada but not the U.K.
Until moving to Canada, I'm not sure I'd ever even heard of a snow shovel, let alone found one in my garage.
Perhaps that speaks to the lack of need for a snow shovel in Britain, or perhaps Brits will just pull a couple of ASDA plastic bags over their H&M faux-leather shoes and trudge through the snow their driveway, hoping for the best.
You certainly won't get into trouble for not shovelling your driveway, so perhaps the attitude is, why bother?
While picking up a snow shovel and clearing your driveway isn't mandatory, perhaps doing so to help out your postman, delivery driver or visitors would be a nice habit to get into.
Cold-weather activities
One thing Canada definitely gets right about winter is how much there is to do when the cold weather rolls around.
In the U.K., of course, you can go out drinking (a year-round activity of choice, naturally), catch a movie, eat out and visit Christmas markets, but really a lot of recreational activities grind to a halt come winter time.
In Canada, because the cold weather lingers for such a significant portion of the year, there are many wintry things you can do to pass the time until spring arrives.
Among the seasonal activities I experienced were ice sculpting, maple taffy-making, ice skating, alpaca-walking, snowshoeing and so much more.
I saw hundreds of people skate on the Rideau Canal, kids playing hockey in the park, families visiting ski resorts together, newcomers trying out ice fishing – and I couldn't help but think that Canada has a winter culture that the U.K. is missing out on.
Of course, having breathtaking scenery for hikes and world-class resorts for winter sports helps.
Attitude
Those who love winter – in any country – are few and far between, but in my experience Canadians just have an overall better attitude when it comes to braving the harshest of seasons.
To give you an idea of how grumpy Brits really get during winter, a 2019 survey found that "Christmas music, again and again and again," "writing Christmas cards," "worrying about old people," and "having the same conversations with colleagues about the weather" were among their top seasonal annoyances.
Canadians, on the other hand, seem to just take the season for what it is.
Between the occasional complaint about the temperature and the one-off criticism of other people's winter driving, Canucks seem able to knuckle-down and find glimpses of enjoyment amidst all of the dark days and chilly nights.
Perhaps it's their warm, winter boots, or their reliable, winter tires, or simply the sweet taste of maple taffy that is keeping Canadians content between November and March – or maybe it's the good feeling you get when you shovel your neighbour's driveway after a particularly rough storm.
Either way, despite Canada's colder, snowier, darker and longer winters, I'd choose to spend the season there, every time.
Of course, the reason why countries like Canada cope with winter better than countries like the U.K. is because they don't really have a choice.
The season is so long, cold and consistent, that the people who live there have simply learned how to do it just right.
And, with temperatures only expected to get warmer as the years go on, serious investment in winter-proofing things like the entire British transport system are unlikely.
That said, we still have something to learn from countries doing winter properly, particularly when it comes to attitude and gratitude, and simply finding ways to make the darker days feel just a little bit brighter.