You're Not A True Canadian Unless You've Experienced At Least 5 Of These 7 Winter Struggles
Do you prefer the "penguin walk" or the "curling slide?"
Winter in Canada is no joke, and it comes with some unique experiences and struggles that can be pretty character-defining for who we are as a country.
Depending on where you live, the time between the months of September to March can be rainy, snowy, icy, windy, frigid or just a real fun mix of all of those weather phenomenons at once.
Over on TikTok, Canadians have captured a few of the problems that come with the snowy season and if you can relate to them, you'll know the struggle all too well.
Been unable to open something that has frozen over
It's -22 C with the wind chill and you want to get in your car ASAP and turn the heat on. The problem? Your car door has frozen over.
You now have three options: try and hack the ice out of the crevasses where the door meets the body of the car, carefully throw some hot water on it, or go back inside and cancel your plans, the latter of which is always a good option.
This struggle isn't limited to car doors. Mailboxes, doors, or anything exposed to the elements can lock you out in the frigid temperatures.
Played a game of "where is the road"
@raising_gingers
Canadian winter problems - Part 1 #soulFULL #ohcanada #alberta #winter #ichoosetolivehere
When you do make it into your car, it can be a stressful drive depending on the snow and wind conditions.
Driving in a blizzard is definitely not recommended, but if you do have to go somewhere, it can sometimes be a challenge to see the lines on the road — or even the road itself.
Take it slow and make sure you have your lights on. If you can, stay off the roads!
Wondered if today's the day your car engine says "no"
@ehyoitsemily
Every morning I hold my breathe and curse the snow #fyp #canada #canadianproblems #tiktokcanada #snow #winter #cold #canadian #eh
If you drive, you've likely heard the difference in how your car engine sounds on the really cold days.
When the engine turns over a few extra times, it does make you wonder if it will actually turn on or refuse to let you drive to work.
Done the penguin walk
@energy106fm
it's slippery!! make sure you use the proper technique. #winnipeg #winnipegmanitoba #wpg #mb #204 #ywg #ice #slip #slippery #winter #walking #canada #dicey #slide #penguin #penguinwalk #becareful
All jokes aside, it can be really, really dangerous to walk on snow and ice, so you need to have your technique right.
Whether you prefer the "curling slide," the "baby step" or the "penguin walk," make sure you're taking care while in treacherous conditions!
Slipped on ice
@wave.tv
This is early 1900s comedy at its peak (@therealgrandcanyon201947) #comedy #ice #slipping #fails
Despite all good intentions, a slip is bound to happen at some point.
While it's pretty unfortunate, it's usually pretty funny (if no one is injured, of course) and might result in a few bruises to your butt (and ego).
Frozen your hands off while pumping gas
@jamieleebra
pumping gas in the winter is the worst #canada_life🇨🇦 #canadiancheck #canadian #carsoftiktok #cartiktok #carhack #driving #fyp #coldweather
It's no fun to have to take your mitts off to fuel up, but there's actually a hack you can do at some gas stations that'll let you put your hands back in your pockets while the machine does its thing.
On some pumps, there's a little lever that you can deploy that will keep the handle engaged and pumping gas, thus saving you from having to do it yourself.
You're welcome!
Sweated through your layers
So you're all bundled up to deal with the chill, but what happens when you make it inside the grocery store? Instant sweat.
Layering up is an important part of staying warm, but the struggle of turning into a pool of perspiration under your thermals while inside only to have that sweat freeze when you go back outside is very real.
Love ya though, Canada!
