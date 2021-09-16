Trending Tags

8 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend If You're Craving Cozy Fall Vibes

Corn mazes, apple picking & CityFolk! 🤩

@lindseyharrietha | Instagram, @sweet.sustainability | Instagram

If you're ready for summer to be over and can't wait for pumpkin-everything season, we've got you covered. Here are eight things to do in Ottawa this weekend if you're craving cozy fall vibes.

After a long wait, FolkFest is finally back in Ottawa. But aside from three days of incredible music concerts, you can try to escape a corn maze or go apple picking with your friends.

Listen To Live Music At CityFolk

Price: $55+ per person

When: September 16-18

Address: 1525 Princess Patricia Way, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: There are three days of concerts at CityFolk, and some of the artists you'll be able to see are Charlotte Day Wilson, Our Lady Peace, Moist, Dean Brody, Dvsn, and The Reklaws.

Get Lost In A Corn Maze

Price: Free admission ($4 per person for the corn maze)

When: From Saturday, September 18

Address: 6158 Rideau Valley Dr., Manotick, ON

Why You Need To Go: For some classic fall fun, you can try to navigate your way out the corn maze at Millers' Farm And Market.

Visit A Beer Hall With Your Friends 

Price: 💸💸

Address: 175 Carruthers Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Ottawa has a new beer hall where you can drink Bavarian-inspired craft beers and eat delicious comfort food.

Treat Yourself To Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream

Price: 💸

Address: 102 Fairmont Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: If it's too hot out for a PSL, you can head to The Merry Dairy to buy some of their pumpkin-flavoured ice creams.

See Cute Dogs At ByWard Barket

Price: Free admission

When: September 19

Address: ByWard Market, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can bring your four-legged friend and attend ByWard Barket, which will have dog-friendly patios and shops.

Go Apple Picking

Price: Free admission

Address: 6121 Cabin Rd., Osgoode, ON

Why You Need To Go: Not only can you go apple picking at the Log Cabin Orchard, but they also sell incredible churros.

Try All The Rides At The Richmond Fair

Price: $10+ per person

When: September 16-19

Address: 6121 Perth St., Richmond, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll have so much fun eating cotton candy and spinning on all the midway rides.

Eat Gooey Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Buns

Price: 💸💸

Address: 111 Richmond Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: For a tasty brunch at home, you can order some pumpkin spice cinnamon buns from Strawberry Blonde.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

