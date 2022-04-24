A Canadian Starbucks Employee Went Viral For Giving Out 'Puppucinos' & The Videos Are Pawfect
The TikToks have been viewed over 7.5 million times!
For those in need of a jolt of unbridled happiness, this could be what you're after!
A Canadian TikToker from Kelowna, B.C., has gone viral after sharing a series of adorable videos of themselves serving up "puppucinos" or "pup cups" to furry friends at the Starbucks drive-thru.
Unsurprisingly, the content is seriously wholesome.
The TikToker, who goes by @grahamgraham88, has garnered millions of views on the videos, showing a variety of animals enjoying their creamy treat.
@grahamgraham88
I decided to film all the puppucinos I gave out today 😄 #fyp #Starbucks #puppylove #pupcup #puppuccino
A puppucino, also called a pup cup, is a special Starbucks item for your furry friend that is simply just a cup of whipped cream.
It's a fully sanctioned item by the restaurant and available across Canada, he says. And, there's even a button for it on the computer, according to a comment left by @grahamgraham88 on one of his videos.
His most successful TikTok video has racked up over 7.5 million views on the platform, with the many follow-ups getting six-figure views as well.
And, it's not hard to see why the content is so popular.
@grahamgraham88
there's a widdle surprise in this one ☺️ #fyp #pupcups #sweetangelface #starbucks #dogs #willowpill
There's not much else cuter than seeing a dog feverishly lap up whipping cream out of a cup. Right?
The clips are made even more wholesome by the TikToker's running commentary, calling every single pet that comes through an "angel face."
It looks like a puppucino is for more than just customers' pups, too.
The TikToks feature a cat and even a disinterested rabbit, along with nearly every type of dog breed you could imagine.
@grahamgraham88
Reply to @jamiexallxoverxx I met some more sweet angel faces today 💗 😇 #fyp #pupcup #dogs #dogsofttiktok #sweetangelface
If your dog's snout is wider and flatter than others, they will even put the puppucino in a Starbucks oatmeal container for easier access.
You can check out the regular updates on TikTok and, heck, if you want to treat your own dog to a pup cup, head on down to your local coffee chain. It might even yield more short-term joy than therapy!