A dreamy Canadian town with enchanting streets ranked among the best spots to visit in 2026
It's like stepping into a snowglobe. ✨
With seemingly endless snowfall taking hold of many Canadian towns, it's hard not to dream of the warmer days ahead.
This stunning destination, though, makes the winter a bit more dreamy and a bit less dreary. Think charming streets glowing under twinkly lights, snow-capped mountains in the distance, and fluffy snow that adds a little Hallmark-like magic to a visit.
This small town in Alberta has all that and a dash of adventure — which is how it ended up on US News' list of the best places to visit in Canada in 2026.
Just an hour and a half from the city of Calgary is the cozy little town of Banff. It's a famous tourist destination, and for good reason. The small town streets are full of cute shops, local boutiques and great food options — all surrounded by the pristine nature of Banff National Park.
That means endless hiking trails (or snowshoeing, if you go right about now), skiing on one of the three mountains nearby, skating on the legendary Lake Louise, and even horse-drawn carriage rides through the snowy surroundings.
After exploring the nature here, you can wind down by soaking in the mineral waters of Banff Upper Hot Springs.
Just wandering around the town of Banff is an activity on its own, though, with its quaint streets lined with stores to shop at.
If you want to make winter a bit more bearable, step into this snowglobe-like town.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.