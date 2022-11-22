Morning Brief: Canada's Unpaid CERB Loans, Iran's Bold World Cup Stance & More
9 things you need to know for Tuesday, November 22.
Off The Top: A TikToker says she's found the perfect way to reduce wrinkles and negate the use of botox: using copious amounts of tape to physically smooth the skin on her face. Though it leaves the subject looking like Buffalo Bill from Silence of the Lambs, you have to admit it's a huge leap over the previous tech — not using tape and simply looking like a human being.
1. Remember CERB & CRB? About 240K Canadians Still Need To Repay Theirs
Earlier this year, about 260,000 Canadians received notice that they had gotten COVID-19 emergency benefits that they actually weren't eligible for. Well, it appears that reminder barely made a dent in balance; per documents tabled in the House of Commons earlier this week, it was revealed that about 240,000 Canadians still need to repay those wrongfully received CERB/CRB payments, Helena Hanson reports. Here's what that outstanding debt means.
- Wait, What? The Canada Revenue Agency says it will help Canadians who are unable to repay the benefits back in full come up with an interest-free repayment plan. Otherwise, the government does have the authority to take "serious financial or legal action," like putting a lien on your house or seizing property altogether.
- By The Numbers: About 19,000 Canadians repaid $16 million in benefits; the remainder account for about $1.2 billion in erroneously received cash.
2. As Soccer's Powerhouses Cower To FIFA, Team Iran Boldly Aligns With Protesters
When Iran's national anthem played before the team's World Cup match versus powerhouse England on Monday, the Iranian players stood in complete silence — save for pockets of booing from their own fans within the stadium in Qatar. The statement has largely been interpreted as a showing of solidarity with the anti-government protests that have been roiling in Iran since mid-September, when a young woman died in police custody after being arrested for not wearing a hijab properly, Asymina Kantorowicz reports. It's the latest political turn in what has become one of the most ethically dubious international sporting events in years.
- In Their Words: "We have to accept that the conditions in our country are not right and our people are not happy," Iran's captain, Ehsan Hajsafi, said pre-match.
- By The Numbers: Over 400 people have died during the Iranian protests, with over 16,000 — many of them young women — also being arrested.
- My Take: Consider that a coterie of powerful soccer nations — including England — abandoned plans to wear armbands with the anti-discrimination phrase "OneLove" after FIFA authorities threatened to penalize the players with yellow cards. Now consider the very real danger the Iranian players have placed themselves in by standing alongside their country's protest movement. That's courage.
3. A Near-Tragic School Bus Accident Leaves Everyone Wondering What Happened
One moment, Derek Tappen's five-year-old son William was hopping off the school bus after a day of studies. Then, in the blink of an eye, he was being pulled along with the bus up the Tappen's street in Mount Pleasant, Ontario, his body pinned by the bus' doors. Luckily, Derek was there to jump into action, alerting the passengers on the bus to the calamity. Now, Tappen, the Grand Erie District School Board and school bus operator Voyago are racking their brains to figure out how this could have happened. Patrick John Gilson spoke to the major players for their POV on the situation. Here's what he learned.
- In His Words: "He just had a little skin abrasion on his leg right where the doors actually shut in on him," Tappen said of his son's injuries. Phew.
- My Take: Echoing the father's sentiment in the story, it's odd that school buses don't have the same door sensors that elevators or even most public transit buses already have. Let's get those installed.
🏘️ MARKET MANIA
Bad news, B.C. residents: there's nowhere in the province where the average cost of living lines up with $15.65 an hour, the provincial minimum wage. Still, Morgan Leet breaks down what you'll need to earn on average to afford living in one of six of the province's most affordable cities.
💭 NOSTALGIA ULTRA
With the Zellers brand set to make a comeback in 2023, it's time to revisit what made the Canadian-owned brand such a distinct part of our collective retail experience. Tristan Wheeler guides us on a trip down memory lane to pinpoint six reasons why Zellers was superior to its bigger U.S. rival, Walmart — including its giant anthropomorphic bear mascot, Zeddy.
🌯 SNACK ATTACK
Just when Morgan Leet thought she was out, we pull her back in for a second feature in today's newsletter. A born-and-raised New Brunswicker, our intrepid Western Canada Editor says there are a few east coast snacks that every Canadian should try at least once. From familiar staples like garlic fingers to niche noms like partridgeberry squares, check out the full list here.
🚍 BUS FUSS
There's a new cross-border bus service offering $60 fares between Montreal and Boston. OurBus' newest route is still in the pilot stage, with full service expected in early 2023. However, as MTL Blog's Willa Holt reports, there's a big twist you'll have to consider before buying your ticket(s).
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Model Hailey Bieber, wife to the Biebs himself, turns 26 years old today. Disgraced South African Paralympian Oscar Pistorius is 35. ScarJo turns 38. Napster nerd Shawn Fanning is 42. Your mom's No. 1 crush Mark Ruffalo is 55. Legendary scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis slashes her way to 64. Sopranos and E Street Band star Steven Van Zandt is 72. Tennis icon Billie Jean King blazes her trail to 79.
