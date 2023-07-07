Canadian Tire Money Is Selling Online For Thousands & Your Old Bills Could Make You Rich
Singular bills can sell for over $3,000 dollars. 🤑
Do you or someone you know have a forgotten stash of Canadian Tire bills that you never got around to spending? Well, now is the time to dig them out because a substantial payday could be just around the corner!
For those unfamiliar, Canadian Tire money, also known as CTM, is the retailer's loyalty program. The Monopoly-style tokens serve as a form of currency at Canadian Tire stores, allowing shoppers to earn a few cents back on their purchases.
While the majority of CTM is typically available in denominations of 5 cents, 10 cents, 25 cents, 50 cents and $1, this doesn't mean the currency is limited to minor purchases. In fact, shoppers previously told Narcity that they'd saved their bills over time to splurge on big ticket items like trampolines, winter tires, lawnmowers, and even a chipper shredder valued at almost $800!
But while a giant stash of Canadian Tire notes could help you purchase something from your shopping list, some single notes could also be exchanged for a serious amount of money.
That's because, right now, individual Canadian Tire bills are actually being sold online for hundreds – and even sometimes thousands – of dollars.
So, if you, your parents, or even your grandparents have held onto years' worth of Canadian Tire bills, get ready! Because those crumpled old notes could fetch a hefty sum online.
So, what are you looking for?
Well, unsurprisingly, you're looking for notes that are rare, old or, even better, both.
Canadian Tire money has been circulating since the 1950s, and bills from the early years have become increasingly scarce.
As more and more of these vintage bills are lost, damaged, destroyed or forgotten, the ones that do make their way to the marketplace have become increasingly valuable to those who collect them.
Moreover, replacement notes (issued to replace bills damaged during printing) and faulty bills (those with mismatched serial numbers) hold a special appeal for collectors.
And if you happen to stumble upon a bill where the appearance of Canadian Tire mascot Sandy McTire has been slightly altered, you also might have a big-ticket item.
If, by chance, you come across a Canadian Tire bill lacking the familiar visage of Sandy McTire, you may have stumbled upon a truly unique note. Introduced as the mascot on the coupons in 1961, any design variations predating this era indicate a pretty ancient (and valuable) relic.
Those listed for the most money on eBay right now are from dates between 1985 and 1997, although there are some selling for as much as $750 from as recently as 2011.
Another seller has listed four 10 cents Canadian Tire bills, dated 1985, for a whopping $3,000.
Somebody else has listed a "super rare factory mint bundle" of 500 $2 Canadian Tire bills, which they say has a retail value of $10,000. It's been listed for an eye-watering $2,500.
Of course, it's worth keeping in mind that these items are only really worth what somebody will pay for them. So, a seller could list a single note for $3,000, but it's only really worth that if somebody is prepared to buy it.
There is evidence to suggest that collectors will pay the big bucks for the right notes, though.
In 2017, Macleans reported that a $2 Canadian Tire bill from 1989 had sold for $3,000, while a 50-cent note from 1958 was valued at $1,500.
Other bills known to be popular among collectors include the special edition notes released for Canadian Tire's 100th anniversary in 2022. The notes are worth a hefty $100 at the retailer anyway, but their rarity can make them much more valuable than that.
Another easy set to look out for is the 2010 Winter Olympic set, particularly if you have uncirculated notes. If you happen to have a full set – even better. One seller previously sold this set for hundreds of dollars, per MTL Blog.
The Canadian Tire Coupon Collector's Club
Canadian Tire money.limecools | Flickr
Such is the fascination for these old bills, a Canadian Tire Coupon Collector's Club has been set up, where members catalog, preserve and trade Canadian Tire money.
The group, which has regular meetings, has been active since 1990, and claims to have listed and logged every Canadian Tire coupon ever found.
In addition to a quarterly newsletter and mail-bid sales of members' items, the group also hosts regular live auctions of Canadian Tire notes.
On the CTC Collectors Club Facebook page, Canadian Tire shoppers share photos of their old and unused bills and ask members for advice on how much they're worth and whether they're considered collectable.
In many instances, experienced members advise newcomers that while their notes may not hold substantial monetary value, they have significant worth when it comes to kickstarting a new collection.
Canadian Tire money in 2023
Since 2014, Canadian Tire has been on a journey to modernize its loyalty program by transitioning it into a digital format and moving away from the traditional paper coupons.
As of 2023, Canadians can now accumulate Canadian Tire money as Triangle Rewards members through online platforms and the Canadian Tire Triangle app.
It's still possible to redeem the original paper Canadian Tire coupons, but they must be converted to digital first. To do this, take your CT cash to your local Canadian Tire store and a cashier will transfer the currency to your virtual wallet.
Of course, before you do head to your nearest store to exchange your 5 cents, 10 cents, 25 cents, 50 cents and $1 coupons for their digital alternative, don't forget to double-check their worth online – or head to the Canadian Tire Coupon Collectors Club Facebook page for a bit of friendly advice first.
After all, you never know – you could be sitting on a mini gold mine!
