Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
costco

Costco Canada's Boxing Day Sale Is Still Happening Online & You Can Save On Electronics

There are also deals on groceries, household essentials, furniture and more!

Trending Senior Staff Writer
​Costco location in Canada. Right: TVs on display in a Costco warehouse.

Costco location in Canada. Right: TVs on display in a Costco warehouse.

Niloo138 | Dreamstime, Sports Images | Dreamstime

Costco is still having a Boxing Day sale in Canada and you can find savings on electronics, with some ranging from $10 off to $100 off!

With Costco Canada's "Boxing Week Savings" event, there are deals available when you shop online and some last well into 2023.

The wholesale retailer is offering discounts across all departments so the sale includes clothing, furniture, groceries, household essentials, electronics and more.

If you're looking to shop the sale, here are some of the items that you can save money on with Costco's Boxing Week deal.

Bose Solo 2.0 ch Soundbar Series II

Bose Solo 2.0 ch Soundbar Series II.

Costco

Price: $204.99 ($244.99)

Details: This Bose soundbar is $40 off at Costco with the Boxing Week sale. It's a compact soundbar that's Bluetooth-compatible and remote-controlled.

Find it on Costco

Anker Power Wave 5-in-1 Wireless Charger

Anker Power Wave 5-in-1 Wireless Charger.

Costco

Price: $79.99 ($109.99)

Details: You can save $30 on this wireless charger when you buy it online with Costco.

The five-in-one wireless charger works with Apple, Samsung, Google and LG smartphones. It's also compatible with earbuds.

Find it on Costco

HP 15-dy5003ca Laptop, i5-1235U

HP 15-dy5003ca Laptop, i5-1235U.

Costco

Price: $699.99 ($799.99)

Details: This HP laptop that has a touch screen display, an HD webcam, a fingerprint reader and a backlit keyboard is $100 off.

Find it on Costco

Sharper Image Power Percussion Deep Tissue Massager

Sharper Image Power Percussion Deep Tissue Massager.

Costco

Price: $89.99 ($109.99)

Details: You can get $20 off when you buy this deep tissue massager at Costco.

It has four and a half hours of battery life along with six interchangeable node attachments and six speeds to target different muscle groups.

Find it on Costco

LG 55" Class - OLED C2 Series - 4K UHD OLED TV

LG 55" Class - OLED C2 Series - 4K UHD OLED TV.

Costco

Price: $1,697.99 ($1,797.99)

Details: This 55-inch LG TV is $100 off with Costco's Boxing Week sale.

It's a 4K UHD TV that has home cinema modes and compatibility with ultimate gaming.

Find it on Costco

NutriBullet Cordless Blender 2-pack

NutriBullet Cordless Blender 2-pack.

Costco

Price: $49.99 ($59.99)

Details: This cordless NutriBullet two-pack has a compact design so you can bring it wherever you want and it's $10 off.

It comes with four blending cups and can do up to 20 blending cycles before needing to be recharged.

Find it on Costco

Hamilton Beach Sure-Crisp Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Hamilton Beach Sure-Crisp Air Fryer Toaster Oven.

Costco

Price: $89.99 ($109.99)

Details: You can get $20 off this combined air fryer toaster oven at Costco.

It has three rack positions along with rotisserie, toast, pizza, bake and broil settings.

Find it on Costco

Cricut Maker Ultimate Starter Kit

Cricut Maker Ultimate Starter Kit.

Costco

Price: $299.99 ($349.99)

Details: With this deal, the Cricut starter kit is $50 off and it comes with the original machine along with tools for cutting, writing, scoring, foiling and embellishing.

Find it on Costco

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

From Your Site Articles
    Lisa Belmonte
    Trending Senior Staff Writer
    Lisa Belmonte is a Senior Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Trending Desk focused on government of Canada jobs and is based in Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...