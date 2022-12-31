Costco Canada's Boxing Day Sale Is Still Happening Online & You Can Save On Electronics
There are also deals on groceries, household essentials, furniture and more!
Costco is still having a Boxing Day sale in Canada and you can find savings on electronics, with some ranging from $10 off to $100 off!
With Costco Canada's "Boxing Week Savings" event, there are deals available when you shop online and some last well into 2023.
The wholesale retailer is offering discounts across all departments so the sale includes clothing, furniture, groceries, household essentials, electronics and more.
If you're looking to shop the sale, here are some of the items that you can save money on with Costco's Boxing Week deal.
Bose Solo 2.0 ch Soundbar Series II
Bose Solo 2.0 ch Soundbar Series II.
Price: $204.99 (
$244.99)
Details: This Bose soundbar is $40 off at Costco with the Boxing Week sale. It's a compact soundbar that's Bluetooth-compatible and remote-controlled.
Anker Power Wave 5-in-1 Wireless Charger
Anker Power Wave 5-in-1 Wireless Charger.
Price: $79.99 (
$109.99)
Details: You can save $30 on this wireless charger when you buy it online with Costco.
The five-in-one wireless charger works with Apple, Samsung, Google and LG smartphones. It's also compatible with earbuds.
HP 15-dy5003ca Laptop, i5-1235U
HP 15-dy5003ca Laptop, i5-1235U.
Price: $699.99 (
$799.99)
Details: This HP laptop that has a touch screen display, an HD webcam, a fingerprint reader and a backlit keyboard is $100 off.
Sharper Image Power Percussion Deep Tissue Massager
Sharper Image Power Percussion Deep Tissue Massager.
Price: $89.99 (
$109.99)
Details: You can get $20 off when you buy this deep tissue massager at Costco.
It has four and a half hours of battery life along with six interchangeable node attachments and six speeds to target different muscle groups.
LG 55" Class - OLED C2 Series - 4K UHD OLED TV
LG 55" Class - OLED C2 Series - 4K UHD OLED TV.
Price: $1,697.99 (
$1,797.99)
Details: This 55-inch LG TV is $100 off with Costco's Boxing Week sale.
It's a 4K UHD TV that has home cinema modes and compatibility with ultimate gaming.
NutriBullet Cordless Blender 2-pack
NutriBullet Cordless Blender 2-pack.
Price: $49.99 (
$59.99)
Details: This cordless NutriBullet two-pack has a compact design so you can bring it wherever you want and it's $10 off.
It comes with four blending cups and can do up to 20 blending cycles before needing to be recharged.
Hamilton Beach Sure-Crisp Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Hamilton Beach Sure-Crisp Air Fryer Toaster Oven.
Price: $89.99 (
$109.99)
Details: You can get $20 off this combined air fryer toaster oven at Costco.
It has three rack positions along with rotisserie, toast, pizza, bake and broil settings.
Cricut Maker Ultimate Starter Kit
Cricut Maker Ultimate Starter Kit.
Price: $299.99 (
$349.99)
Details: With this deal, the Cricut starter kit is $50 off and it comes with the original machine along with tools for cutting, writing, scoring, foiling and embellishing.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.