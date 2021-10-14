Hallmark Holiday Movies Are Starting Early This Year Because Who Needs Halloween Anyway

The best part about being in a relationship is making memories together. Going to the movies, a romantic dinner, a night under the stars — the list goes on. The key elements: romance & adventure. If you're really looking to sweep your boo off their feet, then look no further than this list; get ready to escape to a Hallmark Movie with these date night spots in Orlando.
Scenic Boat Tour
Price: $14 per adult, cash or check only.
Address: 312 E Morse Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32789
Hours: Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Closed Christmas Day; tours leave every hour.
Why You Need To Go: Ride on a boat down canopied canals with mirror-like waterways and stunning nature views. Super romantic, and relaxing way to enjoy each other's company and the sights of the Sunshine State. Small ride sizes make it cute, cozy, and intimate.
Lake Eola Park
Price: FREE to visit, $15 to ride swan boats
Address: 512 E Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801
Hours: 6 a.m. to Midnight, 7 days a week; Hours may differ on holidays.
Why You Need To Go: Free to enter with cool artistic sculptures scattered all throughout the park for you to find, an Asian style gondola that looks out over the water & plenty of photo ops. You get stunning water views of The Bay — especially at sunset or at night when the fountains are all lit up. If you have a little extra cash to spend, you can ride a swan boat here for only $15.
Bumper Cars On Ice
Price: $30 per adult ticket
When: May 2020
Address: TBA — Orlando
Why You Need To Go: A fun way to keep cool, have fun, and get your romantic wintery feels in the Sunshine State. Unique to the area, you can drive around in bumper cars all lit up with neon lights on ice all while sipping booze from their winter wonderland themed bar to DJ'd tunes.
Maitland Art Center
Price: $15 per person
Address: 31 W. Packwood Avenue Maitland, FL 3275
Hours: Thurs–Sun: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: A popular spot for weddings & couple's photoshoots, and we can really see why. The botanical gardens are romantic by themselves, but the ethereal & dreamy vibe of the Mayan Courtyard as the trees canopy over the intricate stonework is just breathtaking. It's also known as one of the most haunted places in Florida if you're looking for a spookily romantic adventure.
Icon Park Orlando
Price: $27.99 per person to ride the massive observation wheel; additional entertainment packages and things to do in the plaza at varying costs also available.
Address: 8375 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819
Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. to Midnight
Why You Need To Go: A fun date way to enjoy the Orlando area & far cheaper than Disney. Ride the observation wheel to get sky-high views of the city, they even light the wheel and the fountains all up neon at night for dreamy electric romantic vibes.
Kraft Azalea Gardens
Price: FREE
Address: 1365 Alabama Dr, Winter Park, FL 32789
Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., 7 days a week; Hours may vary on holidays.
Why You Need To Go: 5.2 acres of beautiful winding pathways covered by the shade of Cyprus canopies and Spanish moss; Beautiful water views of Lake Maitland, & a monument right near the water's edge offers a gorgeous place to soak in those Hallmark movie vibes and snap a photo that will make the memory last a lifetime. Pack a picnic and it becomes the ultimate cheap & romantic date.
Popcorn Flicks in the Park
Price: FREE
When: The 2nd Thursday of every month, typically scheduled for 7 p.m. or 8 p.m.You can see which movie & time is next here.
Address: Winter Park Central Park — 251 Park Ave S, Winter Park, Florida 32789
Why You Need To Go: Grab a blanket, some pillows, or lawn chairs and watch a free flick under the stars; bring candles & a picnic to make it extra romantic, just like the movies. It's every 2nd Thursday of every month, perfect for making it a recurring date that keeps the romance alive for ages.
Light Up UCF
Price: Free to attend and admire Christmas lights & holiday vibes, with attractions at different price points. Ice Skating here is only $12. They also offer package deals that include multiple attractions at a discounted rate.
When: This year's dates are TBA; their event typically runs from November to January.
Address: 12777 Gemini Blvd N, Orlando, FL 32816
Why You Need To Go: Free to attend to get all of those romantic feels of Christmas. Admire the lights, ice skate, ride rides, and grab a bite to eat. The ultimate Hallmark Holiday date.
Gaylord Palms Convention Center Christmas Event
Price: $50-125 per adult ticket, bundled package deal depending. All ticket packages, season passes, & single ticket event experiences & price points can be viewed here.
When: November 25, 2019 through January 5, 2020
Address: 6000 W. Osceola Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34746
Why You Need To Go: A chance to experience the wonder of winter in the Sunshine State. Go snow tubing, slip down ice slides, view over 2 million Christmas lights, ice sculptures and decor for cute holiday photo ops, holiday dining experiences, Naughty & Nice escape room, The Polar Express experience & more. They even have a hidden indoor jungle oasis that will be decked out for the holidays.
What are you waiting for? Your boo deserves a date night, & so do you. Let love fill the air and get to making those romantic memories that will last a lifetime.
