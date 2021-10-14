Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - Things To Do

Hallmark Holiday Movies Are Starting Early This Year Because Who Needs Halloween Anyway

Move over, Halloween. Christmas is coming through. 🎃🎄

Hallmark Holiday Movies Are Starting Early This Year Because Who Needs Halloween Anyway
@w_network | Instagram, @w_network | Instagram

It's almost time to start rocking around the Christmas tree because a bunch of Hallmark holiday movies are dropping way before Halloween even starts!

W Network will kick off the season incredibly early on October 22 — almost two weeks earlier than previous years and more than a week before Halloween — with 41 brand new movies and back-to-back flicks to watch every day until New Year's Day.

Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas will have premieres every Friday, Saturday and Sunday featuring everything from time travel to the bond between sisters to families finding hope after loss.

Plus, there are also movies with Canadian connections like You, Me & the Christmas Trees, The Christmas Contest and Christmas at Castle Hart.

While the full 41 movie lineup hasn't come down the chimney just yet, some titles have been revealed including Boyfriends of Christmas Past, The Santa Stakeout, Christmas in Harmony, Open by Christmas, A Christmas Treasure, The Nine Kittens of Christmas, The Christmas Promise, Small Town Christmas and Swept Up by Christmas.

If you're already in the festive spirit and want to start planning your holiday adventures for this year, there are going to be tons of Christmas markets, festive light trails and Christmas villages that you can explore across Canada.

From Your Site Articles

7 Romantic Spots In Miami That Will Make You Feel Like You're In A Hallmark Movie

Your boo deserves a date night, & so do you.
adamoprisphotography | instagram vic_guadalupe | instagram

One of the best parts about being in a relationship is experiencing life together as well as making meaningful & romantic memories — and Hallmark Movies really nail that air of romance. If you're looking to seriously sweep your boo off their feet, look no further than this list; get ready to grab their hand & escape to a Hallmark Movie with these date night spots in Miami.

Perfect Choice Nursery

Price: 💸-💸💸

Address: 4700 SW 186th Ave, Southwest Ranches, FL 33332

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Why You Need To Go: Only a little 40-minute road trip out of Miami, not every romantic moment needs to be over the top; simply shopping for flowers to decorate your space together or a plant to gift your partner can really feel intimate and romantic.

Website

Schnebly Redland's Winery

Price: 💸💸-💸💸💸

Address: 30205 SW 217th Ave, Homestead, FL 33030

Hours: Tasting Room — Monday-Thursday, Noon - 5 p.m.Friday & Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.Restaurant — Monday-Wednesday, closedThursday, noon to 5 p.m.Friday & Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Taproom Brewery — Monday-Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. Friday & Saturday, noon to midnightSunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Why You Need To Go: Taste wine in the tasting room, enjoy a meal at their restaurant, check out the brewery, and wander lush landscapes at this dreamy winery. The grounds are beautifully manicured & decorated with fountains, shimmery ponds, and little waterfalls.

Website

The NightGarden Experience

Price: 💸💸 Tickets can be purchased here.

When: November 15th through January 11th, 2019.

Address: 10901 Old Cutler Road Miami, FL 33156

Why You Need To Go: An event at the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, explore it at night with whimsical trails of lights, magical art displays, and jaw-dropping displays everywhere you look.

Website

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Price: 💸💸

Address: 10901 Old Cutler Road Miami, FL 33156

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., daily.

Why You Need To Go: If you're not going to the NightGarden Experience, checking out these gardens in the day time is just as beautiful. Explore lush paths of dense greenery, floral oases, and romantic canopied trails worth the stroll. The romance of these gardens prompts a lot of partners to pop the question here.

Website

Bachata And Salsa Dancing At Ball & Chain Saloon

Price: 💸-💸💸

Address: 1513 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135

Hours: Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m. to midnightThursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.Friday & Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Why You Need To Go: They often host classes for sexy dances like the Bachata & Salsa and play a ton of jazzy tunes. Enjoy a couple of drinks, sway your hips to the rhythm under the lights, lock eyes, & feel like you're the star of your very own romantic Hallmark Film.

Website

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens

Price: 💸💸

Address: 251 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33129

Hours: Wednesday-Monday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Closed on Tuesdays. Holiday hours may vary.

Why You Need To Go: Ornate architecture that feels like you're in another country, lush gardens, and unique spots to stop and get the most dreamy backdrops for your romantic Hallmark escape. These romantic grounds are popular for wedding & engagement shoots for a reason.

Website

Santa's Enchanted Forest

Price: 💸💸

When: October 31st, 2019 through January 5th, 2020

Address: 7900 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33155

Why You Need To Go: An enchanting illuminated wonderland that brings in the whimsical winter vibes of Christmas. Tons of spots to stop and take a cute couple's photos, surrounded by lights, art, and romance. Ride rides, share festival foods and enjoy the little things.

Website

What are you waiting for? You & your boo deserve some special time just for you. Let your love fill the air and get to making those magical Hallmark Movie memories that will last a lifetime.

We strongly advise that before you go swimming or visit any location, you check the most recent updates on potential hazards, security, water quality, and closures. If you do plan to visit a location, respect the environment.

9 Romantic Spots In Orlando That Will Make You Feel Like You're In A Hallmark Movie

Love, light, and romantic nights.
dianabulatt | instagram johnnyp50 | instagram

The best part about being in a relationship is making memories together. Going to the movies, a romantic dinner, a night under the stars — the list goes on. The key elements: romance & adventure. If you're really looking to sweep your boo off their feet, then look no further than this list; get ready to escape to a Hallmark Movie with these date night spots in Orlando.

Scenic Boat Tour

Price: $14 per adult, cash or check only.

Address: 312 E Morse Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32789

Hours: Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Closed Christmas Day; tours leave every hour.

Why You Need To Go: Ride on a boat down canopied canals with mirror-like waterways and stunning nature views. Super romantic, and relaxing way to enjoy each other's company and the sights of the Sunshine State. Small ride sizes make it cute, cozy, and intimate.

Website

Lake Eola Park

Price: FREE to visit, $15 to ride swan boats

Address: 512 E Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801

Hours: 6 a.m. to Midnight, 7 days a week; Hours may differ on holidays.

Why You Need To Go: Free to enter with cool artistic sculptures scattered all throughout the park for you to find, an Asian style gondola that looks out over the water & plenty of photo ops. You get stunning water views of The Bay — especially at sunset or at night when the fountains are all lit up. If you have a little extra cash to spend, you can ride a swan boat here for only $15.

Website

Bumper Cars On Ice

Price: $30 per adult ticket

When: May 2020

Address: TBA — Orlando

Why You Need To Go: A fun way to keep cool, have fun, and get your romantic wintery feels in the Sunshine State. Unique to the area, you can drive around in bumper cars all lit up with neon lights on ice all while sipping booze from their winter wonderland themed bar to DJ'd tunes.

Website

Maitland Art Center

Price: $15 per person

Address: 31 W. Packwood Avenue Maitland, FL 3275

Hours: Thurs–Sun: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Why You Need To Go: A popular spot for weddings & couple's photoshoots, and we can really see why. The botanical gardens are romantic by themselves, but the ethereal & dreamy vibe of the Mayan Courtyard as the trees canopy over the intricate stonework is just breathtaking. It's also known as one of the most haunted places in Florida if you're looking for a spookily romantic adventure.

Website

Icon Park Orlando

Price: $27.99 per person to ride the massive observation wheel; additional entertainment packages and things to do in the plaza at varying costs also available.

Address: 8375 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819

Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. to Midnight

Why You Need To Go: A fun date way to enjoy the Orlando area & far cheaper than Disney. Ride the observation wheel to get sky-high views of the city, they even light the wheel and the fountains all up neon at night for dreamy electric romantic vibes.

Website

Kraft Azalea Gardens

Price: FREE

Address: 1365 Alabama Dr, Winter Park, FL 32789

Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., 7 days a week; Hours may vary on holidays.

Why You Need To Go: 5.2 acres of beautiful winding pathways covered by the shade of Cyprus canopies and Spanish moss; Beautiful water views of Lake Maitland, & a monument right near the water's edge offers a gorgeous place to soak in those Hallmark movie vibes and snap a photo that will make the memory last a lifetime. Pack a picnic and it becomes the ultimate cheap & romantic date.

Website

Popcorn Flicks in the Park

Price: FREE

When: The 2nd Thursday of every month, typically scheduled for 7 p.m. or 8 p.m.You can see which movie & time is next here.

Address: Winter Park Central Park — 251 Park Ave S, Winter Park, Florida 32789

Why You Need To Go: Grab a blanket, some pillows, or lawn chairs and watch a free flick under the stars; bring candles & a picnic to make it extra romantic, just like the movies. It's every 2nd Thursday of every month, perfect for making it a recurring date that keeps the romance alive for ages.

Website

Light Up UCF

Price: Free to attend and admire Christmas lights & holiday vibes, with attractions at different price points. Ice Skating here is only $12. They also offer package deals that include multiple attractions at a discounted rate.

When: This year's dates are TBA; their event typically runs from November to January.

Address: 12777 Gemini Blvd N, Orlando, FL 32816

Why You Need To Go: Free to attend to get all of those romantic feels of Christmas. Admire the lights, ice skate, ride rides, and grab a bite to eat. The ultimate Hallmark Holiday date.

Website

Gaylord Palms Convention Center Christmas Event

Price: $50-125 per adult ticket, bundled package deal depending. All ticket packages, season passes, & single ticket event experiences & price points can be viewed here.

When: November 25, 2019 through January 5, 2020

Address: 6000 W. Osceola Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34746

Why You Need To Go: A chance to experience the wonder of winter in the Sunshine State. Go snow tubing, slip down ice slides, view over 2 million Christmas lights, ice sculptures and decor for cute holiday photo ops, holiday dining experiences, Naughty & Nice escape room, The Polar Express experience & more. They even have a hidden indoor jungle oasis that will be decked out for the holidays.

Website

What are you waiting for? Your boo deserves a date night, & so do you. Let love fill the air and get to making those romantic memories that will last a lifetime.

We strongly advise that before you go swimming or visit any location, you check the most recent updates on potential hazards, security, water quality, and closures. If you do plan to visit a location, respect the environment.

There are stories everywhere! If you spot a newsworthy event in your city, send us a message, photo, or video @NarcityUSA on Facebook and Instagram.

'A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding' Is Finally On Netflix And Fans Are Ripping It Apart On Twitter

Oh no...
NetflixFilm | Twitter

The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here. No, it's not Christmas yet. But the long-awaited sequel to A Christmas Prince is finally on Netflix, so it may actually be better than Christmas. Well, for some of us who love awful, cheesy movies.

Last year, A Christmas Prince became a holiday fan favourite, and the fans basically begged Netflix for a sequel. Like always, Netflix did its thing and now here we are, wanting it to be 5 pm on a Friday so we can binge-watch the first and second movie. Or is that just me?

Keep Reading Show less

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch On Canadian Netflix

Here's where you can get your jollies.

Photo cred - Warner Brothers

December is here, and with it, the holiday season has officially begun. As shop windows and mall decorations get you more and more excited for Christmas, you must begin to prepare yourself mentally. How, you may ask? With holiday movies, duh. Luckily, Netflix is here to make it all nice and easy for you. Here are some of the best holiday flicks they've got for you this year.

Keep Reading Show less