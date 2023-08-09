Ontario's Lake Huron Is Full Of Dreamy Destinations & These 7 Spots Are Worth A Summer Trip
From white sand beaches to charming villages.
If you're looking for hidden gems and beautiful summer destinations, Ontario's Lake Huron is the place to be. The body of water is "one of the most unique lakes on Earth" and is the second largest of the Great Lakes as well as the fourth largest in the world.
Its shoreline, which is the longest of all of the Great Lakes, boasts stunning beaches, turquoise waters, sand dunes, charming villages, shipwrecks and more.
The lake is also home to "some of the most beautiful sunsets in the world" and you can gaze across bubble-gum pink skies at several beaches along the coast.
Whether you're dreaming of white sand shores, breathtaking hikes, or dreamy beach towns, Lake Huron offers so many enchanting summer escapes. Here are seven beautiful destinations to check out along this renowned Great Lake.
Lion's Head Lookout
Price: $17.70 + for parking
Address: McCurdy Drive Parkette, Lion's Head, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can gaze over "incredible turquoise and ultramarine blue waters" from this stunning spot. Lion's Head Lookout, located in Lion's Head Provincial Nature Preserve boasts incredible views and scenery.
It's situated on Georgian Bay, an inlet of Lake Huron which is known for its tropical turquoise waters.
You'll climb to the top of 200-foot cliffs which serve as a lookout point over the waters. On clear days, you can see Cape Dundas and Barrier Island as well as the cliffs of White Bluff, Cape Chin, and Cabot Head.
The trail can be challenging in sections so be prepared for a workout.
Bayfield
Address: Bayfield, ON
Why You Need To Go: Brimming with old-time charm, the Village of Bayfield makes for a dreamy day trip and is situated along the shores of Lake Huron.
The historic town is full of small shops, cafes, restaurants and more. You'll feel like you're in an episode of Gilmore Girls as you stroll along the peaceful streets.
The town is home to several beaches where you can soak up some sun and take a dip. Pier Beach is the most popular location and boasts a large sandy shore as well as public washrooms.
Flowerpot Island
Price: $8.50 per adult + boating cost
When: Mid-May to mid-October
Address: Flowerpot Island, ON
Why You Need To Go: This surreal island can be found on the waters of Georgian Bay in Fathom Five National Marine Park. The spot of land gets its name from the unique, pillar-like rock formations located on the shore.
It's only accessible by boat and is home to caves, a historic light station and rare plants. You can take a short hike from Beachy Cove to the flowerpots as well as explore the full loop around the island for more scenic views.
You can also take a dip in the crystal waters at Beachy Cove or visit the historic lightstation and learn about the lightkeeper's lifestyle.
Camping is available on the island so you can stay for a longer vacation.
Sauble Beach
Address: Sauble Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: Known as the "Daytona of the North," Sauble Beach is a popular vacation destination set along the shores of Lake Huron.
The beach has 7 kilometres of white sand and is "Canada’s #1 rated freshwater beach."
You can lounge on the soft shores, go for a dip, or explore the boutiques and shops in the small beach town. There's also an arcade, mini golf, a speedway and more to enjoy.
There are several events that take place throughout the summer including live concerts, Sauble Sand Fest, and trivia night.
Port Elgin
Address: Port Elgin, ON
Why You Need To Go: This beach town boasts several sandy swimming spots and historic charm. Port Elgin is a dreamy summer destination along Lake Huron and if you love lounging on the beach it's worth a trip.
The area features six white sand beaches which are "some of the nicest beaches on Lake Huron."
Port Elgin Main Beach is a "hive of activity" and has volleyball courts as well as shallow waters ideal for families. If you're looking for something more "low-key" you can head to Gobles Grove which is dotted with cottages and is located at the southern point of Port Elgin.
Shipley Beach is a small beach so you'll have to get there early if you want to secure a spot. It's a gorgeous place to escape the crowds.
Aside from the beaches, you can take a trip to Chantry Island to explore the lighthouse, enjoy the cycling trails, or head to a summer concert.
Manitoulin Island
Address: Manitoulin Island, ON
Why You Need To Go: The "world's largest freshwater island" is located on Lake Huron and it's worth adding to your summer plans.
Manitoulin Island is full of crystal-clear lakes, scenic landscapes and more. The island is accessible by bridge or ferry.
There are tons of activities to enjoy while visiting this spot. You can take a trip to Bridal Veil Falls and even take a dip in the swimming hole beneath the tumbling cascade.
You can also check out the Cup & Saucer Trail which leads to a breathtaking lookout over the island. Misery Bay Provincial Park is home to lots of trails as well as swimming opportunities.
Grand Bend
Address: Grand Bend, ON
Why You Need To Go: Grand Bend is "one of Canada’s best beach towns" so if you're dreaming of spending a day on the water, this spot is worth packing up the car for.
Grand Bend's Main Beach has been awarded Blue Flag status for its water quality and safety criteria. Once you've soaked up some sun, you can explore the downtown area and shop from the many local boutiques or grab a bite at the restaurants.
The Pinery Provincial Park is located in Grand Bend and is a stunning place to spend a summer day. The park has 10 kilometres of dune-filled beaches as well as trails to explore.
Keep these spots in mind next time you're craving a summer adventure!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.