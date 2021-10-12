Trending Tags

More Snow Is Headed For The Prairies This Week & There Could Be Enough To Build A Snowman

It's going to be messy.

More Snow Is Headed For The Prairies This Week & There Could Be Enough To Build A Snowman
Zina Seletskaya | Dreamstime, Iryna Zhuravel | Dreamstime

The Prairies ended the holiday weekend with snow and rain in some areas, and it looks like they should brace for even more of it this week.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), "a developing Colorado low threatens more early season snowfall, though accumulations will be very temperature dependent."

It's forecast to be mainly rainy in Manitoba on Wednesday, with the province seeing up to 50 millimetres of precipitation across the south.

The white stuff could be an issue in Saskatchewan late on Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

"Forecast models vary drastically at this point in time in regards to exact snowfall accumulations," said Jessie Uppal, a meteorologist at TWN. "We have some models that are spitting out nearly no snowfall, whereas other guidance is hinting at significant amounts up to 30+ cm."

However, snowfalls this early isn't totally uncommon for the area, and some Saskatchewanians even posted photos over Thanksgiving weekend.

TWN does note though that the forecast weather may still catch some off guard.

"During what we call the shoulder season like fall, we have more moisture to work with and less drier, arctic air to fight against -- which can lead to major snowstorms," Uppal noted.

