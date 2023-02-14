Ottawa Public Health Is Going Viral After Dissing Scorpios In A Valentine's Day Tweet
People had questions.
Straight up, whoever runs Ottawa Public Health's Twitter deserves a raise.
The department commemorated Valentine's Day this year by tweeting out a safe sex advisory, which read more like a roast than advice from a health official.
"Please use condoms on Valentine's Day... it's the safer option. Plus, we've got enough Scorpios already," the tweet reads.
\u201cPlease use condoms on #ValentinesDay...it\u2019s the safer option.\n\nPlus, we've got enough Scorpios already.\n\nhttps://t.co/RNj5YWQc5j #SafeSex\u201d— Ottawa Public Health (@Ottawa Public Health) 1676383657
The astrological diss didn't go unnoticed either, with plenty of users already flocking to the tweet's thread in the hopes of getting the last laugh.
"I'm wearing one now. Not for sex. Just for warmth. It's still cold outside for me," joked one user.
\u201c@OttawaHealth Reading this tweet and then remembering when my birthday is\u201d— Ottawa Public Health (@Ottawa Public Health) 1676383657
"Should we still be using glory holes? You know...because of COVID," added another person in an even raunchier tweet.
\u201c@OttawaHealth i feel victimized by this lmao #scorpiosunite\u201d— Ottawa Public Health (@Ottawa Public Health) 1676383657
Perhaps, the best part of the whole thread, though, was the back-and-forth between Ottawa Public Health and its audience.
The account's operator clearly loves to have fun on the job, as proven by their track record of hilarious posts over the years.
\u201cHappy Valentines Day! This year please serenade your loved ones over Zoom or from at least 6 ft away. \ud83d\ude18\u201d— Ottawa Public Health (@Ottawa Public Health) 1613331904
You almost have to wonder if that was part of their job interview process.
\u201cAs we all know, pretty much everyone is born in November. When planning for upcoming birthday parties, remember that in-person celebrations should be limited to members of your household. Invite others to join virtually or consider a drive-by-celebration!\n\nhttps://t.co/WgtRPK8gMo\u201d— Ottawa Public Health (@Ottawa Public Health) 1602354616
This Valentine's Day, in particular, will be significant for residents of the city who postponed the event to March 14 last year because of lockdown protesters.
Thankfully, things are expected to go off without a hitch this year, meaning there'll be fewer pent-up frustrations and smooches going around.
So, maybe a public service announcement on the benefits of condoms was a smart move, even if it did come at the expense of a few personality types.
Sorry Scorpios, you'll get them next year.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.