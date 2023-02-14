city of ottawa

Ottawa Public Health Is Going Viral After Dissing Scorpios In A Valentine's Day Tweet

People had questions.

Toronto Staff Writer
The government buildings on Parliament Hill.

Straight up, whoever runs Ottawa Public Health's Twitter deserves a raise.

The department commemorated Valentine's Day this year by tweeting out a safe sex advisory, which read more like a roast than advice from a health official.

"Please use condoms on Valentine's Day... it's the safer option. Plus, we've got enough Scorpios already," the tweet reads.

The astrological diss didn't go unnoticed either, with plenty of users already flocking to the tweet's thread in the hopes of getting the last laugh.

"I'm wearing one now. Not for sex. Just for warmth. It's still cold outside for me," joked one user.

"Should we still be using glory holes? You know...because of COVID," added another person in an even raunchier tweet.

Perhaps, the best part of the whole thread, though, was the back-and-forth between Ottawa Public Health and its audience.

The account's operator clearly loves to have fun on the job, as proven by their track record of hilarious posts over the years.

You almost have to wonder if that was part of their job interview process.

This Valentine's Day, in particular, will be significant for residents of the city who postponed the event to March 14 last year because of lockdown protesters.

Thankfully, things are expected to go off without a hitch this year, meaning there'll be fewer pent-up frustrations and smooches going around.

So, maybe a public service announcement on the benefits of condoms was a smart move, even if it did come at the expense of a few personality types.

Sorry Scorpios, you'll get them next year.

Patrick John Gilson
Toronto Staff Writer
Patrick John Gilson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Ontario gas prices and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
