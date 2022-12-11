8 Real-Life Hallmark Movie Locations You Can Visit In Canada For The Ultimate Holiday Cheer
You can literally feel like the star of a Christmas movie!
What says Christmas better than a Hallmark holiday movie? If you're counting down the days until December 25 and want to feel like the star of your very own holiday film, you can actually visit the locations of Hallmark movies that were filmed in Canada.
Several cities and towns have been the home of many Hallmark classics, and you can visit them this winter to experience the holiday cheer in real life.
Here are eight real-life Hallmark movie locations you can visit in Canada to give you all the Christmas feels this season.
Squamish, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Squamish has been the filming site of many holiday movies, like the 2016 Hallmark movie Christmas Cookies, in which a woman must shut down a cookie factory in a small town called Cookie Jar but finds herself swept up by the factory owner and the town's Christmas spirit.
The small town is an absolutely stunning place to visit in winter, with beautiful natural landscapes to explore and tons of winter activities like skiing and tubing.
Almonte, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Tons of holiday movies have been filmed in the small town of Almonte, Ontario, which has been called a "mini Hollywood North."
Notable titles include Unlocking Christmas (2020), A Cheerful Christmas (2019), and Christmas Scavenger Hunt (2019), in which a woman heads to her hometown for the holidays and teams up with her ex-boyfriend for the annual Christmas scavenger hunt.
A walk through the quaint downtown area will have you feeling like you stepped right into one of the movies, and you might even recognize some filming spots.
Hope, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: B.C. is a popular filming spot for holiday Hallmark movies, with the small town of Hope used as the location for 2018's Winter's Dream, in which Former pro skier, Kat, is asked to coach a younger skier, named Anna, and finds love with the girl's widowed father, Ty.
Hope also played the role of a faux Colorado in 2020's A Christmas Tree Grows In Colorado, which was actually filmed solely in B.C.
The movie centres on Erin, who is planning the town's Christmas celebration and must win over Kevin, a firefighter, in order to get his spruce tree for the celebration.
Established in 1848, Hope is full of charm, with quaint boutiques, stores and restaurants in its downtown area and an incredible natural landscape waiting to be explored.
Fort Langley, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Fort Langley served as the setting for the 2012 Hallmark movie Hitched for the Holidays, the story of two strangers who agree to pose as each other's significant other over the holidays to keep their meddling families at bay, only to discover that their fake feelings might not be as fake as they thought.
The scenic town is a charming place to visit any time of year, but especially so over the holidays, with festive markets, quaint boutiques and shops, cute antique stores and bed and breakfasts to enjoy.
Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: In Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, Quebec, you'll find a one-of-a-kind ice hotel (the only thing like it in North America, in fact) that's appeared in multiple Hallmark movies — and with a dreamy interior and location, how could it not?
The Hotel de Glace was the setting of 2019's Winter Castle, in which Californian Jenny attends her sister's wedding at the ice hotel and instantly falls in love with it, also becoming smitten with Craig, the wedding's best man.
You can feel like the star of your own holiday movie by booking a stay at the icy hotel, or even just visiting for a tour.
Montreal, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Tons of classic Hallmark movies have been filmed in Quebec, with many shot in Montreal.
For one, 2020's Swept Up By Christmaswas filmed in the city, in which an antique dealer and a cleaner clash while downsizing a huge estate before Christmas and help reconnect the reclusive owner with his Christmas past as they uncover the treasures of the home.
For festive things to do in Montreal, you can skate at the Old Port of Montreal's outdoor rink, enjoy free Christmas activities on Mount Royal Avenue and shop for gifts at the city's holiday markets.
Ottawa, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Canada's capital city has been the filming location of quite a few Hallmark movies, including Christmas CEO (2021).
In the movie, a small toy company's CEO must get the signature of her estranged former business partner to seal the deal on a merger with a huge toy company, rediscovering something that will change both of their lives along the way.
To feel like you've stepped right into the movie, you can visit Saunders Farm, a picture-perfect farm in the city where you can wander between fresh Christmas trees and shop for wreaths and gifts.
Whistler, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Whistler is a beautiful place year-round, but it's also been the site of some holiday movies.
One notable movie filmed here was 2020's Chateau Christmas, which tells the story of a world-renowned pianist who reunites with her ex at a chateau over the holidays and rediscovers her love for him and music in the process.
The chateau in the movie is actually the stunning Fairmont Chateau Whistler. If you want to feel like you've stepped right into the film you can book a stay for the night at the charming resort.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.