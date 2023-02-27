Taylor Frankie Paul: A Timeline Of The Drama Surrounding The Mormon 'Soft-Swinging' Influencer
She was arrested on suspicion of assault and domestic violence on Friday.
After admitting to controversial "soft-swinging" activities and confirming her separation, Mormon mom Taylor Frankie Paul gained a lot of popularity and has since become a social media influencer with millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram.
Relationships, pregnancies, and breakups have surrounded Paul’s life lately. Most recently, the TikToker was arrested and is facing charges of assault, criminal mischief, and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, the Herriman Police Department in Utah confirmed in a press release.
From her "soft-swinging" confirmation to a new boyfriend and her arrest, these are all the controversial moments Taylor Frankie Paul has gone through since 2022.
Taylor Frankie Paul admits to "soft-swinging" with her friends.
During a live stream in May 2022, the Mormon mom discussed divorce rumors and confessed to "soft-swinging" activities with her friend group and their husbands. In the video, the influencer said that her now ex-partner Tate Paul never "fully went."
"I don’t know what you would call it if it’s like 'soft swinging,' but you don’t fully switch and go all the way, and to be honest, I did. We had an agreement, like all of us, and I did step out of that agreement," she said in the live video.
Taylor Frankie Paul ends her relationship and her ex Tate Paul says that "he's healing."
Following the drama surrounding the group of Utah influencers regarding the "soft-swinging" confessions, Taylor Frankie Paul deleted all her social media posts with Paul and confirmed her separation on her Instagram bio.
In June 2022, Frankie Paul’s ex took the time to engage with dozens of commenters on Instagram and wrote that he was "healing and happy" but never directly addressed the situation with the Mormon mom.
Taylor Frankie Paul admits missing her friends and posts a sad TikTok video.
On August 16, 2022, Frankie Paul posted a video on the floor of her Utah home reflecting on the question, "can you pinpoint what’s making you sad still?"
The video then follows to show several photos and clips of her family, ex, and her group of friends.
Taylor Frankie Paul debuts her new boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, after divorce drama.
Four months after her divorce drama, Frankie Paul started sharing TikTok posts introducing her new boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, a real estate agent and business owner in Utah.
The Utah mom influencer posted several videos alongside him discussing their sobriety journey, as Mortensen described himself as a "recovering addict" in his Instagram bio.
Taylor Frankie Paul talks about her ectopic pregnancy with Dakota Mortensen.
On November 2022, Frankie Paul revealed that she was pregnant with her boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, but it ended up being an ectopic pregnancy.
In a TikTok post, the influencer shows a positive pregnancy test followed by images of Mortensen holding the test and baby clothes that read "Daddy Dakota." However, the last part of the video reveals Frankie Paul’s process through her ectopic pregnancy.
Taylor Frankie Paul opens up about depression and her breakup with Dakota Mortensen.
In December 2022, the TikToker let the world know about his breakup with Mortensen after posting a clip she captioned, "can someone please tell me how ending a 6-month relationship hurt worse than ending a 6-year marriage?"
Fast forward to January 2023, the mom influencer shared a video explaining how she spent four days in bed dealing with depression and expressing that she wanted to move on after hitting rock bottom and "put the past in the past."
Utah police arrest Taylor Frankie Paul on suspicion of assault and domestic violence.
\u201cStatement regarding the arrest of Taylor Frankie Paul\u201d— Herriman PD (@Herriman PD) 1677266287
On Friday, February 24, 2023, officers with the Herriman City Police Department in Utah responded to a domestic violence incident report that led to the arrest of the Mormon TikToker.
According to an official press release, it was determined that "probable cause existed for the arrest of Taylor Frankie Paul for the misdemeanor charges of assault, criminal mischief, and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child."
After being booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, detectives on the case received video evidence that suggests that Frankie Paul’s mind child was injured by something the influencer presumably caused.
Investigators are also screening a misdemeanor charge of reckless child abuse.
"Ms. Paul’s status as a social media influencer has no bearing or impact on the investigation or outcome of this case," reads the press release.