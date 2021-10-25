These 'Snow Globes' Near Ottawa Are A Magical Spot To Spend The Night This Winter (PHOTOS)
Sleep under the stars, and soak in a hot tub! ♨️
For a dreamy getaway, you can stay in these "snow globes" near Ottawa.
Les Pieds Sur Terre is approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes from Ottawa, and they have magical bubble tents you'll want to try for yourself.
They're large domes perfect for two people and have a plush bed, kitchen, dining room and bathroom.
The unique accommodation has a transparent ceiling, so you can easily watch the snowflakes tumble from the sky or stargaze right from the bed.
To ensure you stay toasty in the winter, they also come with a heated mattress cover, and you'll have access to a private hot tub where you can unwind.
If you have yet to plan a winter vacation, these domes would be an unforgettable experience. Prices start at $190 for two people.
Les Pieds Sur Terre
Price: $190+ per night
Address: 3160 6e Rang, Saint-Calixte, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can escape the city and enjoy all the stunning winter views right from bed. They also have larger bubble tents for up to four people, if you want to stay here with a few friends.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
