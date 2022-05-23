This Charming Beach Town In North Carolina Is A Hidden Gem & Celebrity Hot Spot (PHOTOS)
It is known as "America's Happiest Seaside Town!"
Southport, NC is a charming coastal town, known for its waterfront restaurants and adorable seaside shops. This hidden gem is one of the state's best-kept secrets.
The city's picturesque landscape makes it a popular filming location, and the desired destination for celebrity A-listers that pass through while shooting.
The coastal town is full of colorful signs, cute cottages, and restaurants where you can enjoy seafood right on the water.
The cheery decor and relaxed vibe has earned Southport the title of "America's Happiest Seaside Town", according to Coastal Living Magazine.
You can spend some time visiting the Olde Southport Village Shops, and pick out a gift to bring home as a memory of your trip.
There are plenty of outdoor activities to keep you occupied, like paddle boarding, fishing, or taking a ride on the Southport-Fort Fisher Ferry.
You can enjoy your favorite comfort foods right on the water. In Southport, meals are best enjoyed with ocean views.
You can't miss a sunset walk along the pier, lined with scenic views and local businesses.
You can even take yourself on a self-guided walking tour through popular filming locations across town.
Recently, Joseph Gordon Levitt and his costar Lily James have been making their way around town while filming their new movie, The Problem With Providence.
Southport has served as the backdrop for other well-liked movies such as A Walk To Remember, I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Secret Life of Bees, and Nicholas Spark's Safe Haven.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.