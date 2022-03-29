This Magical Asheville Airbnb Feels Like You're At The Quidditch World Cup
Enchant yourself with a trip to The Wizarding World.
Some Harry Potter fans dream of leaving behind reality's mundane details and being transported to The Wizarding World. Morning commutes would be done on broomsticks, paintings could move and talk, and most importantly, with the wave of a wand, you'd have the world at your fingertips.
With a little help from the imagination, this Asheville Airbnb is the perfect vacation pretend this dream has become your reality. And while the dishes won't do themselves, the expansive mountain view alone is pretty magical.
Alchemy Treehouse of Serenity overlooks the mountain range. Airbnb
Located just ten minutes north of downtown Asheville, this tent and earthen home provide guests with an entirely unique experience. You will feel like you're waking up at The Quidditch World Cup when resting in the accommodation overlooking the Blue Ridge mountains.
Enter the space via a spiral slide that will lead you to the warm respite of the kitchen and living area, featuring an oversized window and warm eccentric light fixtures. Looking a bit closer at what appears to be rows of old books reveals itself to actually be your refrigerator!
The kitchen and living area at Alchemy Treehouse of Serenity. Airbnb
The main bedroom is draped in warm-toned fabric, and lined with gold pointed flags. It appears to be straight out of a scene from the series' fourth installment — Harry Potter & The Goblet of Fire. For groups, the emerald green futon can serve as an additional sleeping arrangement.
The main bedroom at Alchemy Treehouses of Serenity.Airbnb
The outdoor tent serves as another spare bedroom for guests who prefer more of a "glamping" style sleep set-up. A colorful rug and space heater spare visitors from the chill of the mountains.
Interiors of the tent at Alchemy Treehouse of Serenity.Airbnb
Alchemy Treehouses of Serenity
From $249/night (sleeps 4)
Book (this spot is highly popular and must be booked in advance). You can also visit their website for booking or obtaining more info on the six other treehouses on the property.
Where: Asheville, NC
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a unique and enchanting to call home for a few days, look no further.
