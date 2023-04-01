Tim Hortons Class Action Lawsuit Settlement Actually Expires & Here's When You Lose Free Items
You only have a limited time to redeem the free items Tims is offering. ☕🍩
Tim Hortons is giving out baked goods and hot beverages as part of a class action lawsuit settlement in Canada.
While you might know about the lawsuit, you might not know that the settlement offer actually expires and you'll lose your free menu items if you don't redeem them within a certain time.
The free baked goods and hot drinks were given out to some customers as a resolution to class action lawsuits filed in Ontario, B.C. and Quebec.
Those lawsuits alleged that the collection of user data on the Tim Hortons app was a breach of privacy rights.
Even though the class actions were settled, Tim Hortons said the allegations haven't been proven in court and so no wrongdoing has been committed.
Tim Hortons sent an email on February 1, 2023, to Canadian residents who used the app from April 1, 2019, to September 30, 2020, and had their geolocation data collected at least once.
If you got that email, you are part of the court-approved settlement and have been given two credits: one free baked good credit (which includes donuts) and one free hot beverage credit (which includes coffee).
Both credits were automatically applied to your Tims Rewards account and were able to be activated for use as of February 1, 2023.
If you don't redeem the credits from the Tim Hortons class action settlement within 12 months of their deposit, they will expire and be removed from your Tims Rewards account.
But, if you haven't used your credits within that initial 12-month period, you can contact Tim Hortons guest services to get them back.
You can call guest services at 1-888-601-1616, provide the email address that's associated with your Tims Rewards account and then get the credits reissued once your claim is validated.
That will be your last opportunity to use the free baked good and hot beverage credits from the Tim Hortons class action lawsuit though.
In all cases, the credits will expire 24 months after they were initially issued which is January 31, 2025.
Tim Hortons said that the baked good credit can be used on a menu item that costs up to $2.39 plus taxes which includes a croissant, a muffin, a bun, a biscuit, a cookie or a donut.
Also, the hot beverage credit applies to an item that costs up to $6.19 plus taxes, including a brewed coffee, a hot latte, a hot cappuccino, a hot espresso, a hot cortado, a hot tea or a hot chocolate.
