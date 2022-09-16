14 Toronto Slang Words That Prove The 6ix Is Truly In A Linguistic League Of Its Own
Your 2022 guide to Toronto's weird and wonderful slang phrases.
If you moved to the 6ix as an adult, you've likely experienced that awkward moment of having a Toronto slang word thrown at you and the utter confusion that follows.
Most newcomers need at least a few years on Queen or King Street West before they drop a "fam" or a "wagwan," as a result of pure osmosis.
But life is too short for that, so we've created a dictionary to get you on the fast track to becoming a full-fledged Torontonian.
1. "Scoop"
It's a rule in the 6ix that friend groups have only one vehicle owner. If you're the wheels of your social circle in the city, you can expect plenty of calls from your buds asking you to "scoop" them, as in give them a ride.
2. "Lowe It"
Ok, so this one is pretty easy to guess. Say it to yourself three times aloud. Still, nothing? It's a short form for "allow it."
3. "Mix Up"
If one of your friends tells you they've been in a "mix up," don't congratulate them. They're talking about a fight, not a Netflix baking show. It can also be used to describe someone who has a reputation for being unreliable.
4. "Steeze"
Despite sounding like "sleaze" or "skeeze," which you definitely don't want to be linked to your character, "steeze" is another word for style. So, take the compliment.
5. "Sav"
Everyone's got a friend who lives life a little too worry-free. In Toronto, you might be inclined to describe them as "sav."
6. "Preeing"
Most Ontarians know what the term "pre-gaming." "Preeing" is the 416's spin on the concept of drinking before events where you'll also be drinking.
7. "Two-Twos"
You drop this little phrase when you're describing something that should be really obvious. "Two-Twos, Kyle Lowry is the GOAT."
8. "Wheeling"
If you've started flirting with someone but it's in the early stages, your friends may call you out for "wheeling" them. The "courting" of these modern times.
9. "Beat"
A diss that one may hear being hurled Mitch Marner's way at a Leaf's game that's, uh, going poorly. Not that that ever happens.
10. "Truuuu"
You don't have to extend the "u", but it's more effective when you do. Throw this puppy out anytime you agree with someone.
11. "Ahlie"
Another Toronto-bred confirmation word. It's worth busting out when your friend is speaking hard facts.
12. "Wallahi"
Originally an Arabic word for "I swear" or "I promise," it has been adopted wholeheartedly by the city. It goes a little something like this — Wallahi bro.
13. Mandem
Used to describe a group of men. If you're chilling with the boys in the 6ix you say " I'm hanging with the mandem today, fam."
14. Mosh Up
You drop this beauty when things get messed up. For example, if you and your friends are strolling King Street West, but can't get into a single club, you'd described the night as a total "mosh up."