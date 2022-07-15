7 Romantic Summer Date Ideas In & Around Toronto That Aren't Another Dinner Out
Time to call your favourite person. ☀️
If you feel like you've been to every restaurant in the city, it might be time to change up your date routine. These activities in and around the city will add some heat your summer, and they're the perfect places to fall in love.
From purple fields to sunset paddles, you and bae can enjoy the season together with these romantic date ideas.
Live like you're in a television show
Price: $40 per adult
When: July 14, 2022 to January 2, 2023
Address: 3401 Differin St., Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: Step into some major nostalgia at this new Toronto attraction. The FRIENDS Experience boasts 12 different rooms where you can reenact some of your favourite scenes from the show, plus get some cute photos on the iconic orange couch and more.
Get lost in golden fields
Price: $13.50 per adult
When: July 23 to August 7, 2022
Address: 15770 Mountainview Rd., Caledon East, ON
Why You Need To Go: Davis Family Farm is a magical place to explore with that special someone. You can wander through over 1 million sunflowers that will have you feeling golden.
Drift into the sunset
Price: $120 per 1 hour and 45 minute rental
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: This kayaking experience will light up your world. Illuminated Escapes offers glow-in-the-dark boat rentals, and you can float your way into the sunset while listening to your favourite tunes.
Visit Ancient Egypt
Price: $25 + per person
When: Opening August 10, 2022
Address: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You don't need to hop on a plane in order to experience another place together. The Immersive King Tut exhibit will sweep you away to the Valley of the Kings, and you'll explore ancient Egypt and even visit the Underworld.
Glide around on roller skates
Price: $18 + per hour for skate rentals
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: SUSO Skate Co. is back with its retro roller skates and a brand new rooftop location. You can glide beneath the Bentway or along the towering yellow trail at Don Mills for a romantic old-school date.
Wander through purple fields
Price: $14 admission
Address: 347036 Mono Centre Rd., Mono, ON
Why You Need To Go: It doesn't get dreamier than exploring fragrant fields of lavender together, and Avalon Lavender Farm lets you do just that. The new attraction boasts thousands of blooms and experiences like picnics and yoga.
Hang out at the Ex
Price: $25 per adult
When: August 19 to September 5, 2022
Address: 100 Princes' Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Canadian National Exhibition is making a comeback, and you can enjoy wild treats, fun rides, and more.
