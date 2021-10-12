Adamson BBQ Says It Is Shutting Down All 3 Locations Over Vaccine Certificate Rules
The owner says there is "no end in sight that doesn't involve discriminating against a segment of society."
Adamson BBQ has announced that it will be closing the doors to all three of its locations over Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine certificate rules.
In an interview with the Toronto Star, owner Adam Skelly says he sees "no end in sight that doesn't involve discriminating against a segment of society."
Skelly also states that he does not want to follow any of the rules that have been put in place regarding the new proof of vaccination protocols and can't protest them due to his bail conditions.
"I would protest them, but I am bound by bail conditions and a court order to obey the Reopening Ontario Act," he stated.
Due to this, he says that all locations — the Toronto, Etobicoke and Aurora stores — will be shut down.
Adamson BBQ has spoken out against COVID-19 mandates; last November, the Etobicoke location allowed guests to eat indoors when it was against the rules at that time.