Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Go Up Tomorrow Except For This Spot & It's A Total Bummer
Cities are going back over the 140 cents per litre mark.
Are you saying so long to summer 2022 with one last ripper at the cottage? Fantastic. Although you'll want to fill up your car on Thursday before Ontario gas prices pop off.
According to Gas Wizard, most of the province will see their pumps rise by 2 cents on Friday, bringing totals to 150.9 cents per litre for cities like Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, and Kingston.
The increase will follow Wednesday's uptick of 3 cents, with most areas recording no change on Thursday.
Peterborough is one of the few cities set to dodge Friday's uptick, recording a 1-cent decrease instead. If all goes as predicted, pumps will be at 143.6 cents per litre.
Thunder Bay and Sudbury, which currently offer the province's most expensive gas rates, are also in line to record no change.
London and Barrie, 149.9, will be the only other areas in the province to offer gas below 150.9 cents per litre, even though both will increase between 2 to 3 cents on Friday.
If you're looking to save even more on gas, you could always aim to fuel up on the weekend.
"Weekend evenings tend to be slightly cheaper as gas bars lose some of their retail margins for a few hours," Dan McTeague, analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told Narcity.
"Many stations part with some of their 7-9 cent a litre retail margin which is included in the price, to attract more volumes of sales when traffic slows down."
So, drivers who commute through the rest of the work week could very well be rewarded.