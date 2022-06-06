Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting A Soggy, Rainy Mess Today & Flooding Is Possible
The sunshine is going bye bye.
Ontario's weather forecast is predicting a lousy day for residents living up north, as a mixture of gross conditions set Monday up to be a super soaker.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), an approaching cold front will create several "training thunderstorms" for regions such as Windsor, Sarnia and Grey Bruce.
The not-so-fully formed storms will reportedly line up behind one another, resulting in repeated rainfall, high accumulation and an increased risk for localized flooding in affected regions.
Thankfully, the worst conditions aren't expected to arrive until Monday evening, when cottage country is forecast to get 25 to 50 millimetres of rain into Tuesday morning.
"A low pressure system is expected to track northeast across the region today through Tuesday," Environment Canada warns. "At this time, there remains uncertainty with respect to the track and intensity of the system, hence rainfall amounts and timing of the precipitation will change."
If you're a horror movie fanatic that lives to fall asleep to spooky storms, you're in luck.
TWN reports that several "nocturnal thunderstorms" could pass over Highway 401 and the GTA during the early morning on Tuesday.
The weather pattern will help bring some of the action to Toronto, with residents likely to wake up to thunder and lightning with a soggy morning commute expected on Tuesday.
On the bright side, sunnier conditions will return by mid-week, with daytime temperatures floating around 22 degrees. However, Ontarians won't see any return of summer-like heat for the foreseeable future.
So, if rain is your mortal enemy, you'll want to dress appropriately on Monday.