Ontario's Weather Forecast Will Be Another Sweaty, Stormy Mess Today & Outside Will Suck
Outdoor plans? Nope.
Ontario's weather forecast is predicting another round of storms on Thursday, and you'll want to push those romantic picnic plans with your bae to the weekend or risk soggy sandwiches.
Fret not, friends. According to The Weather Network (TWN), Thursday won't be as spooky as Wednesday, as storms are unlikely to turn severe. No more tornado watches, hooray!
\u201cMy first timelapse was a lil shaky. This was 5:45pm between Fergus and Arthur looking towards Alma #ONStorm\u201d— alysha (@alysha) 1659568378
"We'll see enough storm energy across southern Ontario that a risk for scattered thunderstorms will crop up in the heat of the day from Windsor all the way to the National Capital Region and beyond into Quebec," TWN reads.
However, just because there's no risk of catastrophe doesn't mean things will be chill, with conditions such as small hail and heavy rainfall likely making unwanted cameos.
You know what, the rain wouldn't be so bad if it at least cooled things down. But, conditions will be humid and stick through this afternoon, with daytime temps for most of southern Ontario reaching into the upper 20s.
The Florida-like humidity will have temperatures feeling closer to the upper 30s for the Greater Toronto Area.
Overall, Thursday will be a mixed bag. Still, the calmer weather will no doubt be a relief to Elora residents, who saw their community suffer severe damages in the wake of Wednesday's storm.
\u201c#onwx #onstorm Very powerful winds and torrential rainfall with this storm, be cautious on roads! Pooling in minutes. Outside Listowel here.\u201d— Aaron (@Aaron) 1659564408
Downed trees and near-zero visibility created daunting obstacles for the township's motorists, who were forced to make their way through the dangerous conditions.
And, it was far from the first time Ontario has faced such wild weather this season.