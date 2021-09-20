Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Scarborough Bluffs Trespassers Caught In The Act Charged Massive Fines By Police (VIDEO)

Is the perfect pic of the Bluffs really worth $5,000?

Scarborough Bluffs Trespassers Caught In The Act Charged Massive Fines By Police (VIDEO)
@davidthefeld | Instagram, @davidthefeld | Instagram

The Scarborough Bluffs may be a beautiful natural landmark but hopping a fence to get a better view could cost you.

A video posted on Sunday circulating social media shows a police officer telling a group of trespassers beyond the fence at Scarborough Bluffs to line up for their $5,000 fines.

@davidthefeld ##Trespassing is ##nojoke in these parts ##bluffs ##scarboroughbluffs ##cops ##tickets
♬ Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

"Ladies and gentlemen, make your way over this way, please. Form a single line because I have to issue you all $5,000 tickets. So please come around this way, line up right here. Once you get your ticket, then you'll be released. Because you can all be arrested right now because your trespassing," said the police officer in the video

"This is no joke lineup over here," he yelled.

Posted signs at the Scarborough Bluffs warn that "Offenders will be prosecuted and a fine imposed," with the maximum fine landing at $5,000.

Toronto Police

Toronto Police told Narcity that in the circumstance of someone trespassing at the Scarborough Bluffs, " a police officer, or bylaw officer would be issuing a summons with a court date, [it's] up to the courts to determine the fine."

However, the police could not confirm to Narcity directly if or how many fines were laid in this case.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

University Of Guelph Students Have Reported Spiked Drinks & Police Are Investigating

Four complaints have been made to police.

@uofguelph | Instagram

The Guelph Police are investigating students having their drinks spiked at the University of Guelph with an "unknown substance" after receiving information from the university.

Police say four complaints have been made. "Two of the complaints are related to a recent house party in the south end of Guelph, and two are related to a small on-campus gathering last month," according to a press release.

Keep Reading Show less

A Toronto School Is Being Evacuated After A Reported Bomb Threat

Earl Haig Secondary School will be closed for the rest of the day.

Earl Haig | Google Maps

A Toronto school has been evacuated after police received a bomb threat at around 10:34 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

According to police, out of an "abundance of caution, school has been evacuated" and parents of the students will be contacted for a pick-up location.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Stunt Driving Penalties Just Got Stricter & Here's What Happens If You're Busted

The new rules went into effect early Sunday morning.

@opp_hsd | Instagram, PxFuel

Ontario is hitting the brakes for drivers who like to ride like they're in the Fast and the Furious.

As of Sunday, September 12 at 12:01 a.m., stricter stunt driving regulations came into effect, adding to the penalties that the provincial government put into place on July 1 this year. Anyone caught stunt driving could have their license suspended for 30 days under section 172 of the Highway Traffic Act and Ontario Regulation 455/07.

Keep Reading Show less

Kingston Police Cracked Down On Massive Parties Near Queen's University Last Weekend

Kingston Police charged over $110,000 worth of fines this weekend.

Kingston Police, @queensuniversity | Instagram

Partiers near Queen's University are not slowing down any time soon with another weekend of massive crowds.

Kingston Police posted a news release on September 7 addressing their enforcement of the University District Safety Initiative (UDSI) this past long weekend, when massive crowds partied in the University District.

Keep Reading Show less