Scarborough Bluffs Trespassers Caught In The Act Charged Massive Fines By Police (VIDEO)
Is the perfect pic of the Bluffs really worth $5,000?
The Scarborough Bluffs may be a beautiful natural landmark but hopping a fence to get a better view could cost you.
A video posted on Sunday circulating social media shows a police officer telling a group of trespassers beyond the fence at Scarborough Bluffs to line up for their $5,000 fines.
@davidthefeld ##Trespassing is ##nojoke in these parts ##bluffs ##scarboroughbluffs ##cops ##tickets
♬ Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
"Ladies and gentlemen, make your way over this way, please. Form a single line because I have to issue you all $5,000 tickets. So please come around this way, line up right here. Once you get your ticket, then you'll be released. Because you can all be arrested right now because your trespassing," said the police officer in the video
"This is no joke lineup over here," he yelled.
Posted signs at the Scarborough Bluffs warn that "Offenders will be prosecuted and a fine imposed," with the maximum fine landing at $5,000.
Toronto Police
Toronto Police told Narcity that in the circumstance of someone trespassing at the Scarborough Bluffs, " a police officer, or bylaw officer would be issuing a summons with a court date, [it's] up to the courts to determine the fine."
However, the police could not confirm to Narcity directly if or how many fines were laid in this case.