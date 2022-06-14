Someone Stole A Bunch Of Pickles From An Ontario Food Truck & Police Need Your Help
They also stole fries and sauces.
Sure, fast-food cravings are usually harmless, but what happens when someone takes it too far? Fewer pickles and fries for the rest of us.
According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), members of its Norfolk County Detachment investigated a somewhat peculiar theft last Friday after receiving reports of a ransacked food truck.
The incident occurred around 10:19 a.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at a Simcoe Street, Norfolk County address, where the food service vehicle was parked.
"It was determined that in the early morning hours, unknowns attended the address and forcibly entered a food truck," the police report read.
However, unlike most robberies, the thieves did not make off with any cash or valuables. Instead, they stole a bunch of fries, pickles and sauces.
Maybe they were just really hangry? Or broke into the wrong van? But, in hindsight, it's hard to imagine that they thought the risk was worth the reward.
As of the time of this article, Norfolk County OPP is continuing to investigate the matter.
However, investigators are currently seeking public assistance, asking anyone with further knowledge of the crime to contact the police at 1-888-310-1122.
If you have information but wish to stay anonymous, the OPP recommends you call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com, which could make you eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
That's a lot of money for turning in some pickle thieves. Here's hoping the evidence hasn't been eaten.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.