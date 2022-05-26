NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

There's A Gigantic Colourful Rainbow Walkway In Toronto & You Can Check It Out For Free

They are made of 5000 recycled pool noodles!

Toronto Associate Editor
Rainbow walkway made of pool noodles in Toronto.

Rainbow walkway made of pool noodles in Toronto.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Usually, it takes rain and sunshine to make rainbows, but wouldn't it be better if there were rainbows and we could just skip over the nasty weather?

Well, starting from May 23 until June 24, you can check out "a whimsical, pop-up rainbow walkway" at 1479 Yonge St. in Toronto.

Rainbow walkway made of pool noodles in Toronto.

The new free pop-up features huge and arched installations made with over 5000 recycled pool noodles in the colours and shape of a rainbow. Who knew flimsy pool noodles could become beautiful artwork worth taking a picture of!

Rainbow walkway made of pool noodles in Toronto.

"This outdoors art installation aims to welcome Summer with a splash of colour and playfulness," a statement reads.

Additionally, as part of the initiative to bring the community together, some local deals and promotions will be offered from participating places in the area.

Rainbow walkway made of pool noodles in Toronto.

Some deals include a free trial week at Oxygen Yoga + Fitness, free coffee with any pastry purchase at Presse Café, a free slice of pizza from Boccone, and a complimentary 30-minute kinesiology session with a free KeepCup at Ace Sports Clinic.

But there is a catch, you have to post a picture of the colourful rainbows, and if you show it to the participating storefronts, you can then unlock the deal.

Rainbow walkway made of pool noodles in Toronto.

Don't forget to use their hashtag, "#TheColourway," in the post, too, and share your creative shots with the community, you might even get the chance to be featured on the Yonge + St. Clair social media feeds.

So, if you're in the area and walking towards the Loblaws, then keep an eye out for those massive rainbows, it would be difficult to miss.

