This Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $2,250 If You Work Hard & Love Tim Hortons
Is Timmies a part of your daily grind?
If your daily hustle involves a Tim Hortons drive-thru or devouring a Boston Cream and Double-Double in record time, this Toronto casting call wants you.
Groundglass Casting is seeking "energetic, busy, and outgoing" individuals who work in various fields, including photography, event planning, and software development, to appear in an upcoming Tim Hortons commercial.
"Do you take snack breaks to power through the day? Does a quick bite help you hustle?" the agency asks.
The non-union project, which requires zero acting experience, will pay those selected $750 to $2,250 for a single day of filming. All you need to do is be "outgoing and comfortable" being interviewed on camera.
However, it's worth noting that applicants can't be vegetarian, vegan, or have any food allergies or sensitivities. So, if gluten is your mortal enemy, you'll probably want to avoid this one. Fret not, friend, there are plenty of other opportunities out there for you.
Those interested must also be able to work in Canada legally and available for the following dates:
- September 23, for an online interview with the director.
- October 3 to 4 for a mandatory COVID-19 test and wardrobe appointment, for which you will be paid a total of $150 to attend.
- October 5 to 6 for a single day of filming in the Greater Toronto Area
If you book the part, you will be paid $750 for the filming day and an additional $500 or $1,000, depending on the ad's usage.
Don't waste any time applying, as those shortlisted for the project will be notified on or before September 22, 2022.
Tim Hortons Commercial
Salary: $750-$2,250
Company: Groundglass Casting
Who Should Apply: Energetic, busy and outgoing photographers, DJs, event planners, pilots, software developers, architects and others.