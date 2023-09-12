A US Winter Weather Forecast For 2023-2024 Says America Is In For A Stormy 'Comeback' Season
"Traditional cool temperatures" and snowy weather conditions are in store. 🥶
Get your shovels ready! A U.S. weather forecast says the country is in for a traditional season with some blizzard conditions and plenty of snow.
The Farmers' Almanac Extended Weather Forecast says winter weather is "making a comeback" in the United States, so enjoy that last bit of warm weather while you can.
The season will bring traditional cool temperatures and snowy weather conditions to the U.S. after a "warm winter anomaly last year," says the Farmers' Almanac.
While winter officially starts on December 21, 2023, the meteorological season begins on December 1, meaning residents could see wintry conditions earlier in the month.
In fact, December is predicted to start out "quite stormy" in the U.S., with the forecast calling for some blizzard conditions blowing snow into New England, the North Central States and northern and central areas of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.
In addition to this, the Almanac says that an El Niño, a weather pattern that happens with the warming of ocean surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, will be brewing in the latter half of 2023, meaning that cold temperatures as well as snow, sleet, and ice, are likely in store for the U.S.
The winter weather forecast is calling for below-average temperatures and lots of snowstorms, sleet, ice, rain for much of the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, and Midwest regions, as well as in central and northern New England, especially in January and February 2024.
An "unusually snowy and wet winter" is also forecast for the Pacific Northwest.
The Great Plains and Rockies can expect "plenty of cold temperatures and occasional bouts of storminess," including "widespread rains and snows" during the season.
Even Texas, which typically sees fairly mild winter seasons, will feel the chill — the Almanac predicts the state will experience "unseasonably cold weather" throughout January and February.
The Southeast and Florida will see different conditions, with a "wetter-than-normal winter," predicted, with mostly average temperatures plus a few frosts.
The I-95 corridor from Washington to Boston will see just the opposite, with lots of rain, sleet and snowstorms, says the Almanac.
Unfortunately, March (the unofficial start of spring) won't bring much respite, with "wild" temperature swings and stormy conditions set to round out the month.
It sounds like Americans will want to make plans to bundle up indoors this winter. Enjoy the pleasant weather while it's still here!
