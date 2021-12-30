Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

6 New Laws That Come Into Effect In 2022 In BC & The Changes Impact Everyone

Stay in the know! 👇

6 New Laws That Come Into Effect In 2022 In BC & The Changes Impact Everyone
Stan Jones | Dreamstime, Weerapat Wattanapichayakul | Dreamstime

There are some new laws and regulations for B.C. that are starting in the new year, and you definitely will want to know about them.

Changes ranging from environmental policies to sick day laws are going to be coming in 2022. A lot of the new rules — like the single-use plastic ban — will probably impact your everyday life, so it's important to know all the details about them.

Here are six new laws and regulations that will affect people in B.C. this coming year.

Single-use plastic ban

Vancouver is banning single-use plastic bags and putting fines on paper bags and some beverage cups.

There will be a fee of 25 cents for single-use beverage cups, and a 15-cent fee for paper bags, which must be made out of at least 40% recycled content.

The changes will start on January 1, 2022, so remember to start bringing your reusable bag to the store!

Paid sick leave

As of January 1, 2022, most workers in B.C. are going to have five paid sick days.

It will be the new minimum amount required for jobs under the Employment Standards Act and includes part-time workers.

We all know how it's super important to stay home if you're feeling sick, and now you can actually do that without losing out on pay.

Protection of customers

Starting May 1, 2022, people who use certain high-cost credit products to make ends meet are going to have more protection under new regulations.

A press release from the B.C. government said that there will be more oversight under this new framework on things like "high-interest instalment loans and lines of credit above 32% interest."

These high-cost products will need annual licensing and will face more rules around their fees and practices. There will also be requirements set for credit agreements, aimed to help protect customers.

With these changes also comes a fund, paid for by the industry, that will help educate customers on finances.

Emergency management

After a year of intense weather, with historic flooding and extreme heat, new emergency management legislation is expected to be introduced in the fall of 2022.

The details are not released yet, but we can expect to see some new laws.

Homebuyer protection

The province is introducing legislation that will give homebuyers in B.C. a cooling-off period. Under this legislation, which is targeted for introduction in spring 2022, you'll have a short period in which you can back out of the purchase of a home without serious consequences.

With house prices being super high in some areas, this is great news for buyers.

Climate preparedness

According to the B.C. environmental plan, CleanBC Roadmap to 2030, regulations will be changed in 2022.

The plan does not specify what exactly will change, but it does say that the Climate Preparedness and Adaptation Strategy will be released in 2022, and the CleanBC Program for Industry will be redesigned to "align with new federal carbon pricing rules," in the new year.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

8 Random BC Laws That Could Land You In Trouble & Some Of Them Are So Dumb

Put down the balloon animal! 🎈

Darryl Brooks | Dreamstime, Ghubonamin | Dreamstime

Every now and then you'll hear a super strange and outdated law that makes you wonder how it was ever necessary, and B.C. is full of them. So be careful not to get arrested (especially if you love rats...)!

Weirdly, a lot of these laws are still in effect today, so you could technically get in trouble for them. Some hilarious laws have been taken away though because, well, they are incredibly dumb.

Keep Reading Show less

Vancouver Is Banning Plastic Bags & Introducing Fees For Single-Use Cups Next Month

Here's what to expect.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

A ban on plastic bags is coming to Vancouver, B.C. next month, as well as fines on other types of single-use plastic.

On January 1, 2022, the regulations will come into effect in the city of Vancouver, implemented through new bylaws.

Keep Reading Show less

The Minimum Working Age In BC Just Changed From 12 To 16 & These Are All The New Rules

Some teens are still allowed to do 'light work.'

Caroline17 | Dreamstime, Emde | Dreamstime

B.C. has increased its minimum working age from 12 to 16 years old and defined what type of work is safe for young people.

Before these new changes, which came into effect on October 15, B.C. was the only province that let children as young as 12 work.

Keep Reading Show less

McDonald's Canada Is Ditching Single-Use Plastic But The Iconic McFlurry Spoon Is Staying

Say goodbye to plastic cutlery, stir sticks and straws!

@mcdonaldscanada | Instagram, @mcdonaldscanada | Instagram

It's officially the end of the road for single-use plastic straws, stir sticks and cutlery at McDonald's Canada, but the traditional McFlurry spoon will be sticking around.

The fast-food retailer announced on October 7 that it will introduce wooden cutlery, wooden stir sticks and paper straws to replace single-use plastics at its more than 1,400 locations in Canada by December 2021.

Keep Reading Show less