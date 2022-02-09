A YouTuber From BC Did A '30 Day Survival Challenge' & Is Now Facing Charges
The video has been viewed 12 million times.
A YouTuber from B.C. is facing serious charges after doing a 30-day survivalist challenge with another vlogger.
Gregory Ovens, from Canal Flats, B.C., was taking on the challenge with American survivalist and YouTube personality Zachary Fowler.
Ovens' YouTube account, Ovens Rocky Mountain Bushcraft, has over half a million subscribers and is where he posted the video of his and Fowler's survivalist challenge.
The video has gained over 12 million views to date, and documents the pair in the Canadian Rockies gold panning, catching fish and living off of the land.
The video was posted to his account on July 31, 2020.
In an email to Narcity, Parks Canada said that "following a public report in July of 2019, a lengthy joint investigation by Parks Canada and the BC Conservation Officer Service has resulted in park wardens laying several charges in relation to the ‘30 Day Survival Challenge in the Canadian Rockies’ YouTube video series."
Fowler's YouTube account, Fowler's Makery and Mischief, has over 1.1 million subscribers.
The version of the video that he posted has gained 1.9 million views so far. He also posted a series of videos documenting the challenge.
Parks Canada said that Ovens is facing a total of six charges, while Zachary Fowler faces seven.
The charges are for "the illegal catch and retention of Yellowstone Cutthroat trout and other fishing offences, hunting in a park, discharging a firearm in a park, illegal fire, damage/destroying natural object and unpermitted use of a drone under the Canada National Parks Act."
Ovens has a court appearance set for February 9 in Calgary.
Fowler is an American citizen, but Parks Canada said that he has "an arrest warrant outstanding in relation to his charges."