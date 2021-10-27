Trending Tags

An 'Atmospheric River' In BC's 2 Most-Populated Regions Could Cause Flash Floods

Environment Canada has multiple warnings in place. ⚠️

An 'Atmospheric River' In BC's 2 Most-Populated Regions Could Cause Flash Floods
ritaanisimova | Dreamstime, vismax | Dreamstime

An "atmospheric river pattern" could bring flash floods and localized flooding to some of B.C.'s most populated regions.

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for high amounts of rainfall across Metro Vancouver and the Greater Victoria area through Thursday, October 28.

Rainfall totals of 50-70 mm are predicted for the North Shore mountains, eastern sections of Metro Vancouver, and the Fraser Valley, while the Greater Victoria area is expecting 50 mm.

Environment Canada says the weather system will clear from Victoria on the evening of October 26 as the system moves into Interior B.C, where it could dump large amounts of snow over the Rocky Mountains.

If you're ready for the wet weather to end, the Farmers Almanac doesn't have great news in their November long-range forecast either.

Which Areas Are Impacted?

  • Metro Vancouver - North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver
  • Metro Vancouver - northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge
  • Metro Vancouver - southeast including Surrey and Langley
  • Greater Victoria
  • Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt
  • Fraser Valley - central including Chilliwack
  • Fraser Valley - east including Hope
  • Fraser Valley - west including Abbotsford
