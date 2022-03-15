Minimum Wage Is About To Go Up In BC & It Will Be The Highest In Canada
The raise is based on the rate of inflation.
Anyone working a minimum wage job in B.C. is about to get a bit of a pay bump. The minimum wage in the province is increasing, and it's actually going to be the highest in Canada.
The government announced that on June 1, the general minimum wage will be going from $15.20 to $15.65 an hour.
It's common knowledge that the cost of living in B.C. is painfully high, so this will probably come as a relief for many people. It might seem like a small amount, but it can add up on a paycheck.
Harry Bains, the Minister of Labour, said that "B.C. had one of the lowest minimum wages in the country prior to 2017, but was one of the most expensive places to live."
That has since changed, and the minimum wage has gone up. In the past five years alone, the minimum wage has gone from $11.35 to $15.65 per hour.
This next increase in the minimum wage is based on the rate of inflation, which was 2.8% this year.
"We do not want our lowest-paid workers to fall behind. The minimum wage increases tied to inflation are part of our plan to build an economy that works for everyone," he added.
In addition to hourly minimum wage increases, live-in home support workers' minimum daily wages are going to see an increase of 2.8% on June 1. The increase will also apply to resident caretakers' minimum monthly wages.
Then on January 1, 2023, the increase will apply to workers that are hand-harvesting certain crops.
B.C.'s announcement follows the federal government's news on Monday that the federal minimum wage will increase from $15.00 an hour to $15.55 per hour as of April 1.