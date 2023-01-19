This Vancouver TikToker Is Rating Irish Snacks & WTF Are Milk Teeth? (VIDEO)
You can get some of these treats in Canada.
Canadian snacks have their own definitive appeal, but one of the best parts of travelling abroad is, undeniably, getting to eat new food.
Paige, a Vancouver Tiktoker and foodie, visited Ireland and did her followers the public service of rating local snacks, which included sausage rolls, milk teeth (?), soda bread and Quality Street chocolates.
Some TikTokers from across the pond took issue with the way Paige ate her soda bread.
"Is she eating that soda bread without butter, no thank you lady 🤣🤣"
They suggested that she should toast the bread and load it up with butter next time.
Others offered some insider tips, "soda bread is so easy gurl, get a recipe from an Irish Nan before you go home though."
@paigeatsworld
What's the best snack in Ireland? #traveltiktok #canadian #irish #irishfood #ireland #foodtok #travel
Paige wasn't a huge fan of the candy offerings of the nation, and certain commenters came in with strong opinions.
"Butlers chocolate is the Irish chocolate you need to have. Quality street is trash for children."
They also had to clear something up: "Quality Street are English"
Regardless of the brand's origins, some folks helpfully chimed in that you can actually get Quality Street in Canada. If you're curious enough to try them out for yourself, you can check your nearest supermarket's candy section and see what you find.
There's one thing you won't find there, though: Milk Teeth, which are powder-coated Irish candies. Folks in the comment section suggested knocking the powder off of the teeth before eating them.
"You have to put the milk teeth on like dentures .. that’s the rule," someone wrote.
Apparently, they're a big hit in Ireland. "Milk teeth have been a stable part of my diet the past 25 years 😂😂"
Paige didn't seem as convinced, but she appears to be having a great time tasting her way across the Emerald Isle.