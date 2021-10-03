Trending Tags

9 Cozy Places In Canada That Will Make You Feel Like You're Experiencing Fall In Europe​

All of the vibes, none of the international travel! 🍁🍂

9 Cozy Places In Canada That Will Make You Feel Like You’re Experiencing Fall In Europe​
Flyingfishtw | Dreamstime, @itslinhh | Instagram

If you've been dreaming of a European vacation — look no further. There are so many places in Canada that look like Europe and you don't need to catch a flight across the Atlantic to visit them!

Whether you want to experience the cobblestone streets of France, the glacial fjords of Norway or the rolling green hills of Scotland, Canada has got you covered.

These nine places will transport you straight to Europe this fall and some are so extraordinary they could even be better than the real thing!

Quebec City

Address: Quebec City, QC

Why You Need To Go: Thanks to its cobblestone streets, historic buildings and distinct French identity, Quebec City is a little slice of European paradise right here in Canada.

With a little help from the Notre-Dame de Québec and the Château Frontenac, you'll easily be able to convince yourself that you're spending the fall season in France.

Website

Banff

Address: Banff, Banff National Park, AB

Why You Need To Go: If Switzerland is a little bit too far away, how about a visit to Banff National Park? Both promise snow-capped peaks and teeny-tiny mountainside towns, as well as endless hiking trails, exceptional wildlife and life-affirming vistas.

If you want to experience a taste of Euro-inspired luxury too, the iconic Banff Springs Hotel will make you feel like you've stepped into an old European castle — high tea and ballroom included!

Website

Gros Morne

Address: Gros Morne National Park, NL

Why You Need To Go: Experience the fall season in Norway by visiting this UNESCO World Heritage Site in Newfoundland and Labrador. Gros Morne's deep fjords, glacial valleys, waterfalls and crystal clear lakes could rival the ones found in Europe and it's right here on our doorstep!

Website

St. John's

Address: St. John's, NL

Why You Need To Go: The fall season in the colourful fishing village of St. John's is reminiscent of the dark, cozy autumnal months in Ireland.

In addition to ocean views, deep orange foliage and many, many fish restaurants, the two spots also have the weather in common. Yup, we mean the endless amounts of rain!

Website

Boyne Valley Provincial Park

Address: Boyne Valley Provincial Park, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take a trip across the Atlantic to the romantic Scottish highlands. With rolling grassy hills, expansive fields and glorious, golden fall foliage as far as the eye can see, this Canadian autumnal spot is every bit as breathtaking as the real thing.

Website

Victoria

Address: Victoria, BC

Why You Need To Go: In Victoria, you can say hello to England without even saying goodbye to Canada. It has British-inspired elements at every turn, from its horse-drawn carriages and traditional museums, to its classic architecture and bright flower displays.

Visit during the fall and you might even get a taste of the Britain's classic bad weather!

Website

Merrickville

Address: Merrickville, ON

Why You Need To Go: It's never been easier to experience Medieval Europe, thanks to this quaint and charming Victorian town in Eastern Ontario. It has its very own moat and drawbridge and stone masonry buildings, which will really help you to get truly lost in history.

Website

Whistler

Address: Whistler, BC

Why You Need To Go: Although the Canadian town of Whistler is actually located in B.C., it wouldn't be out of place in Europe.

Similar to ski resorts in Austria, Switzerland and even France, this magnificent spot is a dream-come-true for snowsports-lovers of all kinds. Oh — and the scenery is every bit as spectacular as its European counterparts!

Website

Montreal

Address: Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Easily one of the most European cities in Canada, Montreal offers an authentic taste of Paris around every single corner.

Thanks to its greystone architecture, French bistros, iconic cathedrals and leafy, cobbled streets, it will be hard to believe you're not overseas this fall.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

